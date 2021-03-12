Fresh broom: Motsepe will lead CAF PIC: KICKOFF

Patrice Motsepe oozes class from his every pore. He is widely considered a leader with impeccable credentials and has endless influence across the spectrum. Today, in far-flung Rabat, Morocco, Motsepe will add another feather to his already glittering cap. But there is an oddity to it, argues Staff Writer, MQONDISI DUBE

Patrice Motsepe has always been a name synonymous with success and wealth. He is one of the continent’s richest people having amassed his wealth largely through mining.

He is a generous man whose philanthropic works are all there for all to see, particularly in South Africa. Motsepe has an ‘open wallet’ policy after splashing cash on an often highly rated but underwhelming Mamelodi Sundowns.

His bottomless investment transformed Sundowns who are now genuine continental giants. Despite his hand in turning around Sundowns, Motsepe has largely remained on the periphery of football administration.

He has allowed those with the technical know-how and the typical administrators to run the show. He has stayed away from the corridors of football power, despite his obvious passion for the game. Not too long, he brought Spanish giants, Barcelona to play Sundowns in South Africa.

Asked why he had not challenged for the Premier Soccer League or South Africa Football Association (SAFA) positions, Motsepe said there was no need to do so as both Irvin Khoza and Danny Jordan were more than capable men. Last year, Motsepe shook the walls of football when he announced his intentions to contest for the CAF presidency.

Despite Motsepe being a dyed in the wool football person, few saw the move coming. There were bitter lessons from his compatriots who sought election outside their homeland but found the terrain unforgiving. Politician and wealthy entrepreneur, Tokyo Sexwale saw his bid to become FIFA president in 2010 fade and he was forced to withdraw, with an overwhelming rejection looming. The rest of the continent had appeared to turn against the southern African nation after the perceived ‘Africa World Cup’ in 2010 turned into a South African event as the rest of the continent fed on crumbs. In 2010, Danny Jordan’s bid to challenge long-serving CAF president, Issa Hayatou crumbled in defeat. Motsepe has turned the tide around albeit in different circumstances.

He has bagged the continent’s top football post without breaking any sweat at the ballot. In fact, there will be no ballot papers for the presidential contest when delegates converge in Rabat today. He is the new CAF president, with many arguing he has the right credentials to dig African football out of its quagmire. His supporters will argue, he is not in office for self-aggrandisement; he already has the wealth and to an extent influence.

The CAF position will give him power, but most importantly he is seen as the right person to cleanse a game continually in the dungeons of corruption. His predecessor, Ahmad Ahmad left the office in disgrace after FIFA slapped him with a five-year suspension, for amongst others, violating FIFA’s code of ethics as well the abuse of office. Ahmad’s ban was reduced to two years on appeal this week.

The man he succeeded Hayatou had moulded himself into an all too-powerful individual in a lengthy reign at the helm of CAF. Haytou was ousted by Ahmad in 2017. However, the game has largely remained stagnant, with concerns over poor broadcast rights deals, which means the prize money for CAF competitions remains a pittance.

Despite CAF being the largest of FIFA’s six regions, Africa has lagged while the game in other parts of the world has evolved into a billion-dollar industry. CAF has 56 member associations and is a crucial voting constituency, which shapes FIFA elections.

Motsepe has identified good governance as key in driving

CAF towards the greener end. He wants better remuneration for clubs’ participation in CAF competitions. He laid bare a 10-point plan to take Africa’s game forward during a presentation to his region, COSAFA in Johannesburg recently. In tow, during a meeting which drew representatives from all COSAFA members, was the FIFA boss, Gianni Infantino.

Days after the Johannesburg COSAFA meeting, Motsepe’s other rivals, like flies, dropped out of the race. Infantino had reportedly brokered a deal as Motsepe was FIFA’s preferred candidate for CAF’s top post. The path to the CAF headquarters in Cairo had been cleared for the billionaire. He was already a favourite to win the post even before the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres to parachute him to the top post. But the move to arm-twist rivals into dropping out of the race has raised eyebrows. Endless questions will linger as to why a person of Motsepe’s stature preferred the easy walk to the crown.

In a democratic setup, the voice of the people reigns. Will Motsepe walk the football streets with his chest out, proud of how his coronation came about? Would his victory not tasted much sweeter if he had got the full endorsement from across the continent?

As it stands, is Motsepe the people’s preferred choice? The continent’s football family will never know since there was a premature end to the contest. In an election, there are winners and losers, but the football world was forced into a disappointing anti-climax.

No one doubts Motsepe’s credentials, but if his victory was certain and he carries sufficient gravitas, why would he take the shortest route to the crown? Will Motsepe not be viewed as a FIFA ‘stooge’ who is expected to operate according to his boss’ script.

No doubt Motsepe is an independent and assertive leader, but how will he break free from the Infantino chains? Is Motsepe, Africa or FIFA’s choice? The opportunity to decisively respond to the nagging questions was waived away the moment a decision seen as the equivalent of circumventing a democratic process, was allowed. Is this the new normal? Is it peculiar to Africa where the FIFA president meddles in a democratic process? What is the future of the elections? Should the behind-the-scenes negotiations be the way to decide future football leaders? What precedence has been set? What was wrong with going ahead with elections? Was there fear that Motsepe would lose?

What if against expectations, Motsepe fails to provide football with the ‘kiss of life’? Whose mistake will it be? Definitely, the CAF delegates will say do not look at us. Motsepe is, therefore, now hard-pressed to succeed. Of course, he was always expected to perform but now he has to vindicate the decision of those who are perceived to be his handlers.

The CAF delegates have not given him the mandate to run their body. It was a deal brokered by Infantino that gave him the free walk up the stairs to the crown. Why did the deal brokers wait until the last minute before convincing other candidates to drop out?

The election process starts with rigorous vetting of candidates, and some traverse the continent at a huge cost. Sweet talking these candidates out of a contest could mean financial compensation. But the continent will hope to soon forget Motsepe’s ‘strange’ victory if the 59-year-old waves a magic wand and sets African football on the right trajectory.