Crucial moments: The Zebras face two campaign defining ties this month PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has said there is nothing promised to the Zebras yet, as the team prepares for crucial back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the end of the month.

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare on Wednesday visited the Zebras at their base in Tlokweng.

BFA communications and public relations officer, Tumo Mpatane said the minister paid a courtesy call to encourage the team but there was no offer of incentives. “It was a courtesy call to wish the team well. He didn’t put anything on the table (contrary to reports).

What we know is that we submit a budget to the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) for preparations. Nothing has been pledged by the minister. If there is anything it will be closer to the games,” Mpatane said. The Zebras are preparing for matches against Zimbabwe and Algeria that will define their AFCON campaign.

Botswana has to beat Zimbabwe in Francistown on March 22, 2021, if they are to keep alive their hopes of a second appearance at the finals. Coach Adel Amrouche has called up both local and foreign-based players for the camp. However, players from abroad will only join next week.

Algeria has already qualified and the remaining berth in the four-team group is up for grabs. All three southern African neighbours, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe, have a strong chance of progressing to the finals, which Cameroon host next year January.

bottom with three points but are just one behind Botswana. Zimbabwe are second on five points, and make the visit to Francistown in danger of missing their stars based in Europe.

Reports from Zimbabwe are that the national team coach remains optimistic about having his stars for the game. However, star midfielder, Marvellous Nakamba who plays for Aston Villa, will miss the game as Premier League sides are reluctant to release their players due to travel restrictions. Upon return, players are expected to quarantine, which has seen most clubs refuse to release players for international duty.

Amrouche has included his foreign-based legion from Morocco, South Africa and Zambia. This should give the Zebras the upper hand, as they prepare to inflict a rare defeat on their rivals from the north.

The first leg in Harare ended in a 0-0 stalemate in a game dominated by the Warriors, where the Zebras were forced into rearguard action.

The Zebras then lost 1-0 to Algeria before a 2-1 reversal away to Zambia. Amrouche’s charges redeemed themselves with a 1-0 victory over Zambia, which saw the team move to third on the log standings and keep their hopes of a second appearance at the AFCON finals since their debut in 2012.