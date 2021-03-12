Continental call: Letshwiti is vying for a CAF post PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti will know if he makes it to the CAF executive committee today, as the continental body holds its elections.

The continent’s top football executives have converged in Rabat, Morocco for a watershed congress, which will usher in a new president, Patrice Motsepe; the first from an anglophone country.

Motsepe cantered to ‘victory’ after a deal brokered by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino saw the South African billionaire rivals withdraw from the contest. While the focus will firmly be on Motsepe’s ascendancy to the continent’s most powerful football post, Botswana will retain keen interest as the local mother body’s Letshwiti bids for a position in CAF’s executive committee.

Letshwiti faces competition

from fellow COSAFA members; Arthur De Almedia Silva of Angola, Feizel Ismael Sidat of Mozambique and Elvis Raja Chetty of Seychelles. The candidates made representations during a recent COSAFA meeting in Johannesburg, which was attended by the FIFA president.

Depending on how he fares, it will neither be a crushing loss nor a defining victory. Letshwiti has put good governance at the forefront of his campaign, a vision echoed by the new president, Motsepe. CAF has 15 executive members who include the president and his two deputies.