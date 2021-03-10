Sasa Klaas family PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The family of Leonard Matenje, the pilot who was with rapper, Sasa Klaas when the latter died in a helicopter crash last Friday has already visited the bereaved family.

While some members of the public had been raving all week about the identity of the pilot, the family confirmed that indeed Sasa Klaas, real name Sarona Motlhagodi was with Matenje when the accident occurred in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR).

During a media briefing on Wednesday, the family spokesperson Frans Van Der Westhuizen revealed that Matenje has not visited the family but rather a delegation from his family went to see them as it is the norm.

“We haven’t had any contacts with Matenje. It is only a custom that the elders from his family come to show support in this situation so we did not ask why he (Matenje) did not come,” he said.

Van Der Westhuizen added that

Banners

information on the passing of Sasa Klaas reached them on Saturday March 6, 2021 and the scanty detail they received was that she had flown to the CKGR with a certain Matenje using a helicopter and that the chopper had crashed. He said Sasa Klaas had multiple injuries and the challenge was getting her to a health facility in good time. Van Der Westhuizen also said the reason they received the information late on Saturday at 2am was because the accident happened in a remote area.

“Sasa left telling her mother she was going to the CKGR and coming back on Sunday however she did not divulge who she going with, how she was getting there,” he said.