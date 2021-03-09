ITB Berlin PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) is participating in the four day virtual ITB Berlin NOW which starts today and runs until Friday.

The global, virtual event format targets the Business to Business (B2B) community, comprising exhibitors, trade visitors, buyers, journalists and travel bloggers across the global tourism value chain.

The digital platform will host structures for expert discussions, exhibitor presentations, business partner suggestions, networking features, inspiration and business-enhancing functionalities.

BTO is scheduled to conduct a ‘live’ presentation on Thursday between 1500hrs – 1530hrs on the same platform entitled “Botswana - Ready To Host You!”

According to BTO’s Public Relations unit, the presentation will share Botswana’s highlights as a tourist destination and the protocols in place to host global tourists markets. The presentation will also focus on the Standard Operating Procedures developed for the industry amidst COVID-19 to ensure traveller safety.

"The main objective of BTO’s participation at this trade expo is to promote Destination Botswana as a safe destination,

while gaining insights in the competing world of the Travel and Tourism Industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the BTO’s statement.

The BTO will participate alongside 29 members of the local tourism industry to network, exchange information, promote and sell their product offerings to the international travel trade industry during the exhibition.

Meanwhile, the Local Enterprise Authority has sponsored 10 SMMEs to participate at this year’s ITB Berlin. The sponsored SMMEs from Maun, Kasane, Pilane and Gaborone trade in various sub-sectors of tourism such as hospitality, mobile safari & tours, and travel agency operators.

ITB Berlin is the world’s leading travel trade show held in Berlin, Germany annually and organised by Messe Berlin.

This year, ITB Berlin is hosting the world's leading travel trade show as an entirely virtual event trademarked ITB Berlin NOW.