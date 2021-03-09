New boss: Motsepe is the next CAF president PIC:KICKOFF

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s path to the CAF presidency was declared all clear this week as the remaining hurdle was cleared.

Motsepe’s three rivals withdrew from the contest last week, paving the way for the South African to assume football’s top post. However, president Ahmad Ahmad’s challenge against a five-year suspension, which was before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) meant there was the last hurdle to clear.

CAS did not reverse the decision, but instead, reduced Ahmad’s suspension to two years, which effectively rules out the Malagasy out of the contest. Ahmad was suspended early this year for among others, abuse of office and violating FIFA ethics. Motsepe has received support from FIFA president, Gianni Infantino after a deal was brokered to have other candidates withdraw. Ahmad attended the recent COSAFA meeting which was viewed as a huge vote of confidence on Motsepe’s candidature. In the following days, Motsepe’s rivals announced they were withdrawing from the presidential contest.

The mining magnate, among the richest people on the continent,

will be announced on Friday, as the new man to lead African football for the next four years. The Botswana Football Association (BFA) had backed the South African from the onset, breaking ranks with the rest of the continent.

The race to the top had a lot of twists and turns, after Motsepe had to wait longer to get clearance from the FIFA ethics committee. Just months before the March 12 election, Ahmad was barred from contesting after the former Madagascar politician was slapped with a five-year suspension. The majority of COSAFA members, except Botswana and Zimbabwe, had initially backed Ahmad for a second term. BFA will retain a keen interest in the Friday contest, as president, Maclean Letshwiti is vying for a position in the CAF executive committee. He faces Feizal Sidat from Mozambique, Elvis Chetty from Seychelles and Authur de Almeida Silva of Angola.