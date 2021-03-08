Sasa Klaas

The Ministry of Transport and Communication (MTC) is investigating a helicopter crash that claimed the life of rapper Sarona Motlhagodi otherwise known as Sasa Klaas.

While the death was announced Saturday morning, on sunday night, there was still more questions than answers as to what really transpired.

This publication on Sunday morning spoke to Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana spokesperson, Modipe Nkwe who said they received the report on Friday night before Sasa Klaas was cetified dead upon arrival at Sojwe clinic.

“We received a report that there was a helicopter crash around the Central Kalahari Game Reserve. The Robinson R44 helicopter which is South African registered was said to have been carrying two people including the Pilot, '' Nkwe said.

''We had not received a report of death, but that one person was badly injured with fractured legs, while the pilot sustained minor injuries. The Police and Accidents Investigation Directorate went to the scene and have since started their investigations on the incident”. Following numerous attempts to get a comment from the Ministry, MTC at around 19:30 issued a statement stating that the pilot was unable to execute a safe landing at Xumabee Game Ranch, in the West SandVeld near Sojwe.

''On board the four seater helicopter were the pilot and a passanger. The pilot survived the crash, with minor injuries while the pasanger unfortunately sustained fatal injuries. The names of the deceased are not yet released until the next of kin has been notified,'' reads a statement from Public Relations Officer, Oageletse Boapotswe.

''The crash remains under investigation by the Directorate of Accident Investigations in the Ministry. The Ministry extends sincere condolences to he bereaved family and friends.'' Meanwhile,

Banners

Director of accident Investigations, Olefile Moakofi said they were still early into investigations.

''We are yet to interview the pilot and other people. We are also yet to find out whether or not the helicopter was in the country lawfully and if the pilot was supposed to be flying it then. And also establish who the owner is,''he said. He added they were yet to establish if there was any mechanical problem.

Sasa Klaas who was the daughter of Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs Anna Mokgethi was the country’s favourite female rapper often embroiled in controversies over her love life. She was also respected by her legion of fans she referred to as ‘Klaasmates’ for she fought cyber bulling and defended herself and other women when being attacked.

The 27 year old Mmamongwato hitmaker will be remembered for her thought provoking dress code and electrifying performances whenever on stage.

In an interview with Showbiz (The Monitor entertainment section) seven year ago, Motllhagodi revealed that as a female rapper she has had to overcome being undermined by both male rappers and the general public who usually pass judgement before they even see her in action.

She lived by this until her last day on earth as she always spoke out and saw her career elevate in a male dominated music industry. She also revealed that she had been rapping since she was 14. She rose to fame with the release of her song A Ke Mo Khandeng which featured her friend SCAR.