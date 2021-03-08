Larence Ookeditse

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has admitted that its presence in the Southern part of the country is not strong enough.

Still, the party believes so far it is doing well in the South, as there are areas where it managed to build structures.

The BPF has only been perceived to be strong primarily in the Central District.

“Already, we are growing in areas like Jwaneng/Mabutsane, Mmathethe and Goodhope. In some few months people will be shocked by numbers of people who will be coming to join our party in the south.

This has been a deliberate strategy because a party should have a stronghold, which at times depends on where its leaders are coming from. Normally when the party is new, it does not become strong in many areas quickly, it takes its time to build some structures and to sell itself to other areas.

Our party is doing very well and it keeps growing,” BPF spokesperson, Lawrence Ookeditse said on Saturday.

He rubbished allegations that BPF is the party for the Central.

In addition, he said their intention is to grow to a national party not a regional

Banners

one.

He continued:

“The reason why we did not field candidates in the South was for the UDC to perform or win areas where they are strong to avoid voter split. Of course we did not have [any] formal agreement with UDC, but the agreement that was there helped. Ene ele mowa wa neelano.”

He said for the opposition, which is willing to work together, it was important to discuss with others the intention of the party and even see if it is necessary for both parties to field a candidate or not.

The BPF spokesperson further revealed that the cordial working relationship with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is the one that is making opposition talks go smoothly.

“People should not gauge the strength of the party by looking at the number of MPs or councillors. [An] Organised party should have structures, which will help it grow and also come up with strategies that could ensure that the party wins the area,” he said.