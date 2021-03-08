Kgosi Gopadileng Astley Gopadileng at his coronation PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

LETLHAKENG: The Bakgalagadi of Letlhakeng on Friday installed Afro-pop musician, Astley Gops as the headman of arbitration for the Baretele Sub-tribe of Bakgalagadi at Goo-Moiphisi ward in the village.

The inauguration ceremony that had attracted a few people due to COVID-19 protocols was held at Moiphisi ward. Kgosi Gopadileng Shobuwa Gopadileng popularly known as Astley Gops in the music industry was inheriting the crown from his late uncle Baile Keamogetse Gopadileng, who had been the acting headman for years before he died last June.

Crowning Astley Gops, the Senior Chief Representative of Letlhakeng, Kgosi Itsoseng Gaoonowe advised Astley Gops to excel and start thinking in a different way. Gaoonowe said gone are the days when Astley Gops was known only as a musician. He challenged Kgosi Gopadileng to start behaving in a different manner as compared to his musician mates and respect the title of Bogosi . Gaoonowe encouraged Astley Gops to associate himself with elders for guidance, especially his uncles.

“In order to be a good leader you should lead by example. I am happy that you are a married man, because that suits your status and people will know where to find you. I am pleading with you to be neutral when addressing issues as the ward headman, because that will help you to lead your community accordingly without favouritism.

People might give you advice but that does not mean you will always do as they suggest, but rather as their Kgosi you should know what is good for your people,“ he said.

For his part, his uncle Patiko Alfred Gopadileng said Astley Gops could have taken the throne six years ago, but then he asked his uncles to hold the fort for him, adding that the time to hand him his throne has come. He said as his uncles they were handing over the throne to him peacefully because it is his birthright. “As your uncles we trust that you have matured to take over this position and you will not disappoint us. Unite the people of Moiphisi

ward and be neutral when addressing issues. Doing so you will receive the dignity you deserve as their Kgosi. From now onwards, your uncles and other Dikgosi should be your friends, rely on them for advice. Bogosi khupe gase letsoku gabo tlolwe ke mongwe le mongwe, Kgosi ga nke e tlola letsoku,o seka itlotsa letsoku,” he said.

Another uncle, Koosentse Rabi encouraged the newly appointed chief to continue respecting and listening to his uncles for better advice ahead of his position. Rabi added that for the Gopadileng family to have trusted him with the throne it shows that they trust in him.

Receiving the crown, Astley Gops said, “I am here because of God’s will. This is not a difficult task, but it could be without your support as the people of Moiphisi ward. I pray for peace and stability in this ward. My father, the late Thipatshweu Jeremiah Gopadileng was the leader of this ward hence my inauguration as his elder son,” he said.

Astley Gops later told The Monitor on the sideline of his inauguration that indiscipline amongst the Letlhakeng youth as well as alcohol abuse have been a major concern for years. Astley Gops assured his people that he will try by all means to curb the scourge. He also vowed to build a strong partnership with Letlhakeng youth and encouraged them to take part in the development of the village. He implored the youth to familiarise themselves with the village issues as future leaders.

“The youth’s contributions to the village’s development have been lagging behind because they do not attend kgotla meetings, but I intend to build a strong relationship with the village youth and build a strong foundation for the upcoming generation. Like I mentioned, this position is not an easy task but with the support of the Baretele I will make it,” he said.