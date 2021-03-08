Schoolgirl Rape Accused In Court

FRANCISTOWN: While the nation is grappling with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV), especially horrendous crimes such as murder and sexual offences, terror reigns over young girls and women.

On Friday, a man who preyed on a primary school learner appeared before the court to answer to a single count of rape.

The State alleges that Utlwanang Mokgweetsi, 28, raped the 16-year-old victim on February 22, 2021, at Matshelagabedi while she was on her way to school.

When Mokgweetsi appeared before Magistrate Thabang Chokwe, prosecutor Gaone Miller applied for the accused to be remanded in custody because investigations in the matter are still at the initial stage. Miller then called the investigations officer (IO) Siphelesile Lebuile to advance reasons why the accused should be remanded in custody. Lebuile said: “The alleged victim is a primary school learner at Matshelagabedi Primary School doing Standard 7. The alleged victim was brought to our office at Matshelagabedi by the school head on February 22. The headteacher said that the learner was allegedly attacked on her way to school. The accused allegedly dragged her to a stream then raped her.”

Lebuile continued: “The alleged victim told us that she does not know the names of the accused person, but she can identify him when she sees him. On March 22, the accused allegedly pounced on

the victim again and told her that his name is Omang. The accused then told the victim that he heard that the victim has written a love letter to him, which led the victim to identify the accused. Our investigations are still at their initial stages.” The accused and victim, Lebuile added, stay in the same settlement of Sekukwe.

“The alleged victim is traumatised by the incident because it is still new. The incident might affect the alleged victim academically. We have referred the matter to social workers for assessment so that the alleged victim can get professional help. I, therefore, pray that the accused should be remanded in custody for the police to complete their investigations without possible interference from the accused,” Lebuile said.

When responding to the application made by the State for his remand in custody, Mokgweetsi pleaded with the court to grant him bail saying that he will either stay in Matsiloje or Francistown.

“My girlfriend is also pregnant and I don’t know what is going to happen to her if I am incarcerated,” Mokgweetsi pleaded.

Magistrate Chokwe then remanded Mokgweetsi in custody until March 29.