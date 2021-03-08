BOSETU fingers ‘meddlesome’ BDP

Fingers are pointing at the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) for meddling in the Molepolole region after Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) fielded six candidates for its April National Executive Committee elections.

It is the first time in the history of BOSETU that a region fielded as many candidates against the top leadership of the union, a development that has left many concerned that this could be ‘Domkrag’ at work, to neutralise BOSETU stripping it off of its critical voice.

For the uninitiated, Molepolole is not just the seat of Domkrag, it happens to be the stronghold of a Presidential Affairs Minister with an ambition to ascend.

With several influential trade unions now firmly in President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s grip, there is fear BOSETU is next in line with the upcoming elections presenting a golden opportunity.

An insider told The Monitor that it is not just the unprecedented numbers being fielded by the region that caused the disturbance, it is the level of zeal and determination that is being exhibited, which has set tongues wagging that there could be a third force pulling strings.

With this, BDP activist and former BOSETU publicity secretary, Buti Malinga is accused of working with the Molepolole region to deliver BOSETU to the BDP.

When contacted Malinga accused his former colleagues at BOSETU of being scared

Banners

by his massive influence in the Union since he had served in its structures from 1999 to 2011, and that he remains very popular in the movement to the extent that he can still tilt the scale if he so chooses to support a certain individual.

Malinga, a member of the BDP labour committee, which handles trade union affairs added that just like the opposition, the ruling party desires good working relations with trade unions, but was quick to add that he had not been sent by anyone to hand BOSETU to BDP.

“It would be counterproductive. What if my faction loses? How would the others look at me?” he rhetorically asked amidst allegations that he is the main man behind the Molepolole region faction.

Another worried BOSETU member feared that the vultures might be spoiling the Union’s lucrative Bofus brokerage company, recently suspended by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority. “Should the BDP take BOSETU, watch what will happen to its lucrative insurance company, which was launched only last year and netted a cool P16 million. People out there want this money....”