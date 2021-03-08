 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Ministry of Transport and Communication (MTC) is investigating a h...
Lobatse High Court judge Mercy Garekwe has granted former Botswana Pub...
Member of Parliament (MP) for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi on Friday tabled ...
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has admitted that its presence in t...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. BOSETU fingers ‘meddlesome’ BDP

BOSETU fingers ‘meddlesome’ BDP

CORRESPONDENT Monday, March 08, 2021
BOSETU fingers ‘meddlesome’ BDP
Fingers are pointing at the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) for meddling in the Molepolole region after Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) fielded six candidates for its April National Executive Committee elections.

It is the first time in the history of BOSETU that a region fielded as many candidates against the top leadership of the union, a development that has left many concerned that this could be ‘Domkrag’ at work, to neutralise BOSETU stripping it off of its critical voice.

For the uninitiated, Molepolole is not just the seat of Domkrag, it happens to be the stronghold of a Presidential Affairs Minister with an ambition to ascend.

With several influential trade unions now firmly in President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s grip, there is fear BOSETU is next in line with the upcoming elections presenting a golden opportunity.

An insider told The Monitor that it is not just the unprecedented numbers being fielded by the region that caused the disturbance, it is the level of zeal and determination that is being exhibited, which has set tongues wagging that there could be a third force pulling strings.

With this, BDP activist and former BOSETU publicity secretary, Buti Malinga is accused of working with the Molepolole region to deliver BOSETU to the BDP.

When contacted Malinga accused his former colleagues at BOSETU of being scared

Banners
by his massive influence in the Union since he had served in its structures from 1999 to 2011, and that he remains very popular in the movement to the extent that he can still tilt the scale if he so chooses to support a certain individual.

Malinga, a member of the BDP labour committee, which handles trade union affairs added that just like the opposition, the ruling party desires good working relations with trade unions, but was quick to add that he had not been sent by anyone to hand BOSETU to BDP.

“It would be counterproductive. What if my faction loses? How would the others look at me?” he rhetorically asked amidst allegations that he is the main man behind the Molepolole region faction.

Another worried BOSETU member feared that the vultures might be spoiling the Union’s lucrative Bofus brokerage company, recently suspended by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority. “Should the BDP take BOSETU, watch what will happen to its lucrative insurance company,  which was launched only last year and netted a cool  P16 million. People out there want this money....”

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

The last man standing

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort ankara escort etimesgut escort çankaya escort altındağ escort mamak escort keçiören escort