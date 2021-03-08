Let’s spice things up with some ice cream

As we usher in a new season and bid summer a farewell I believe its only fitting to do so with a desert.

An Ice Cream to be precise. What’s your favorite ice cream flavour? We cant get enough of our homemade ice creams and we love trying new textures, flavors …. and here comes the BUT.

We love trying new textures and flavors but we are truly, madly, deeply in love with what we produce with Ultra Mel. I am not too sure if I’m exposing my age when I say I can’t look at an Ultra Mel box without getting nostalgic, a lot of my favorite childhood memories are yellow goodness memories and I suspect if you are reading this you too have some of your own.

Traditionally custard was the key ingredient in a trifle and is sometimes enjoyed on it’s own but over the years as we have travelled the world either passport in hand or through books and food channels, we have all been introduced to different culinary dishes and styles. Chellzkitchen loves to experiment in the kitchen either by modifying existing dishes or thinking outside the box completely.

The first time I made homemade ice cream it was Ultra Mel flavoured ice cream. I couldn’t believe how real the final product was, it could easily be thought of as store bought. From that day on I started experimenting….. Chocolate, boozy, vanilla, I even made sugar cones one time to as an added plus, flexing a bit. I DIY’d most of the tools needed for the exercise, burnt most of my finger tips and yet still almost broke the net from all the positive online engagement…if I do say so myself.

If you are craving ice-cream but don’t have an ice -cream maker then this no-churn recipe with just a few ingredients is what you need. There is absolutely no reason to take up any more space on your kitchen counter with another appliance. This recipe only needs a few bowls, an electric mixer or a whisk and some elbow grease. The results are a creamy, decadent ice - cream which will last for months in the freezer if kept in a tightly sealed container to ward of freezer burn which is the condition that occurs when frozen food is

damaged by dehydration and oxidation due to air reaching the food.

This desert will have you be the most talked about person at your dinner table, family functions, work party or pot luck. It is suitable for kids and adults depending how you tweek it and besides being as easy as A, B, C, it only takes 4 – 6 hours in the freezer or overnight before its ready to serve. I love non bake deserts because they set in just a few hours in the fridge/freezer.

Our ice-cream is somewhat a signature dish at Chellzkitchen , every group makes ice cream! Just recently I had a mom who was a student confirm the recipe with me, her daughter had a friend over and she set up for the kids to make ice- cream.

The pictures she shared just melted my heart, I send the kids a voice note congratulating them and asking that they make some for me soon because I was just so impressed with them. They were equally proud of themselves and made sure to clarify that they DID NOT buy the ice - cream at the store, but made it themselves. Ice- cream is fun, setting up an ice cream bar can be a great way to bond while creating memories with friends and family by tailor making individual tubs. Try our ice-cream and share your experience on our Facebook Page ‘Chellzkitchen’, where you can get more recipes, inspiration, interact and ask questions!

Homemade Ultra Mel Ice Cream

INGREDIENTS

500ml Whipping Cream

1 can Nestlé Condensed Milk

1 tsp Vanilla Essence

1 1/2 cups Ultra Mel Custard

Options

1 packets Vanilla flavoured Biscuits

INSTRUCTIONS

Add the whipping cream to a large bowl. Using a mixer, whip the cream until stiff peaks appear.

Whip condensed milk and vanilla essence until light

Add some cream to the condensed to introduce the 2 ingredients to each other

Fold the condensed milk mixture into the cream

Fold the custard in and biscuits trying to mix as little as possible so that the mixture remains light and fluffy.

Place the mixture in a freezer safe container at the back of the freezer away from the door for 4 – 6 hours or overnight.