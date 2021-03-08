 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Ministry of Transport and Communication (MTC) is investigating a h...
Lobatse High Court judge Mercy Garekwe has granted former Botswana Pub...
Member of Parliament (MP) for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi on Friday tabled ...
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has admitted that its presence in t...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Business
  3. Ex- UB Scholar ventures into Morula oil business

Ex- UB Scholar ventures into Morula oil business

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, March 08, 2021
Dr Georgia Duerst-Lahti
What started as a research assignment for former University of Botswana (UB) lecturer, Dr Georgia Duerst- Lahri culminated into an employment generating enterprise that today has a number of people in its staff.

indigenous fruit- bearing species like moretlwa, mogabala, mmilo, moretologa, and morula that they preferred eating fresh and throwing away kernels which can be extracted to make oil.

Her clientele consists of local manufacturers including Fro Girls, Shedol, Nubian Seed and Mango Craft, amongst others. DLG Naturals also serve international markets in Czech Republic and United States of America.  “We do have contacts with some of our suppliers, especially those who are outside the country. The demand for organic oil keeps growing and we are looking for some local investors to expand and increase capacity,” she said. With about 28 employees, she said they produce 1.2 tonnes of oil within a

Banners
month with plans to expand as the business grows.

As part of her empowerment drive, Duerst- Lahri said she gets her raw morula from Machaneng and other places in the eastern parts of the country.

“I believe in women empowerment and  I am currently in the process of starting dry fruit business with a local who is very passionate and she will be in charge of that side of the business,” she added.

Additionally, she has forged partnerships with both the Botswana International University of Science and Technology and Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources where they are exploring ways of transforming morula shells into charcoal and manufacturing fertilisers.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

The last man standing

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort ankara escort etimesgut escort çankaya escort altındağ escort mamak escort keçiören escort