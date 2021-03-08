Dr Georgia Duerst-Lahti

What started as a research assignment for former University of Botswana (UB) lecturer, Dr Georgia Duerst- Lahri culminated into an employment generating enterprise that today has a number of people in its staff.

indigenous fruit- bearing species like moretlwa, mogabala, mmilo, moretologa, and morula that they preferred eating fresh and throwing away kernels which can be extracted to make oil.

Her clientele consists of local manufacturers including Fro Girls, Shedol, Nubian Seed and Mango Craft, amongst others. DLG Naturals also serve international markets in Czech Republic and United States of America. “We do have contacts with some of our suppliers, especially those who are outside the country. The demand for organic oil keeps growing and we are looking for some local investors to expand and increase capacity,” she said. With about 28 employees, she said they produce 1.2 tonnes of oil within a

month with plans to expand as the business grows.

As part of her empowerment drive, Duerst- Lahri said she gets her raw morula from Machaneng and other places in the eastern parts of the country.

“I believe in women empowerment and I am currently in the process of starting dry fruit business with a local who is very passionate and she will be in charge of that side of the business,” she added.

Additionally, she has forged partnerships with both the Botswana International University of Science and Technology and Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources where they are exploring ways of transforming morula shells into charcoal and manufacturing fertilisers.