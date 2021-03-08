Sasa Klaas PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

A dark cloud befell the local music and entertainment industry following devastating news of the passing of arguably the country’s best female rapper, singer and songwriter Sarona ‘Sasa Klaas’ Motlhagodi.

The popular rapper passed on after a helicopter crash on Friday evening. The Mmamongwato hit maker’s sudden death left the nation shocked!

Her passing is still unbelievable to many people, especially her fans and colleagues in the creative industry who have left messages of condolences and described how humble yet feisty and good person she was.

In an interview with Showtime, music producer and BOMU Women’s Wing Chairperson Zenzel Hirschfeld said she had an opportunity of working with Sasa Klaas when she was managing Ban T.

She added that she (Sasa Klaas) made a cameo on BanT’s Naomi music video. “She came, she conquered.

She was an unapologetic young woman who spoke her truth. She was the First Lady of Hip Hop and made her mark in a male dominated industry. She lived her life to the fullest.

l hope young girls got inspired by your bravery, your power, your hustle, your craft and your fight for what you believed in. I will forever celebrate the woman she was,” she said. For his part, DJ Kuchi said he knew the late musician from way back when she featured on one of her earliest videos from 2011, with RJ Benjamin. He said he recorded her a few times. “She was an amazing person.

She was a pioneer and helped grow the industry to where it is today. It wouldn’t have been like this without her. She inspired so many. She was very humble as well,” he sadly stated.

On his Facebook page La Timmy wrote, “all you did was be yourself in this world and you did it effortlessly. Such a bubbly soul, free spirited and ever smiling.” Leatile Motlhamme also known as Lettie told Showtime that he knew the hip-hop queen from a tender age through his partner, Nature Inger who is one of the famous local models based in South Africa and the deceased’s best friend.

He described her as a go-getter who’d go all out to get what

Banners

she wanted. He added that she was a “craze person who did not care what other people think” and lived her life to the fullest . He also said she was a sweet person that loved people and was ever smiling.

“We were not that close though we have chilled together a couple of times. The day I will never forget is when we went to perform together at Flava Dome, she was a sweetheart. One time re ko studio bored, she arrived with Veve champagne. She loved good vibes.

I am sad she is gone she represented us well ka ko side ya the rap game and she killed it,” said Girlie Mosweu who is a singer and Mokaragana presenter. Other people who expressed their heartfelt condolences include the Member of Parliament (MP) for Phikwe West Dithapelo Keorapetse who wrote on his Facebook page of how he saw Sasa Klaas growing from a young girl to a talented, fearless rapper and fashionista who inspired young women be what they want without fear.

He explained that even though she was bullied on Facebook she kept her chin up and was ever smiling. Sasa Klaas is the daughter of the Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs Annah Mokgethi.

She was one of the most talented rappers in Botswana who grew and assisted many young and upcoming artists grow locally.

Even though she took a few blows from Facebook bullies, she always found a way to keep them quite in a calm way. She gave haters “dlevu ya mometso” as she always called it with her slap backs.

Sasa Klaas was one phenomenal woman whose fashion sense would raise eyebrows because at times she would wear more body revealing outfits.

Those who adored and understood her called her “Botswana’s Nicky Minaj.” Her love life was not all rosey as some slammed her for “moving on too fast” but she didn’t care and lived her life to the fullest.