The Botswana Football Association (BFA) will be relieved following reports that South African mining mogul, Patrice Motsepe will automatically become the new CAF president.

The BFA was amongst the first Football Associations (FAs) to throw their weight behind Motsepe when he showed interest to lead the continental football governing body.

Motsepe is set to become the new CAF boss when the continental body goes for polls on March 12 following the withdrawal of two more candidates who were set to battle for the position with him. Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya and Ivory Coast’s Jacques Anouma stepped down from the race leaving Motsepe unopposed for the position.

Their withdrawals follow another candidate, Augustin Senghor’s decision to pull out of the race. The Senegalese announced during his withdrawal that he was now backing

Motsepe to win the race.

Motsepe recently revealed his 10 points plan to transform football in the continent which included the implementation of the controversial Video Assistant Refereee (VAR) in CAF senior competitions. He also promised to invest in African football infrastructure.

Meanwhile, it is however not yet clear whether the new developments will help boost BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti’s campaign at the same body.

Letshwiti is vying for an executive committee membership under the COSAFA region, which has two seats on the Board. He is set to face Mozambique’s Feizal Ismael Sidat, Elvis Raja Chetty of Seychelles and Authur De Almeida Silva of Angola.