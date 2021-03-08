Sua Flamingoes players warming up before one of their matches last season PIC: Keoagile Bonang

A task team led by technical director, Mooketsi ‘China’ Mading is in the process of finding a replacement for David Bright who passed on two months ago because of COVID-19 related complications.

Bright was just weeks into his new role as head coach of the newly promoted side when he met his demise, leaving the whole sporting fraternity devastated. Not only did he leave a big void in local football but also at Sua Flamingoes who were hoping that they would use his expertise to start new life in top-flight football.

However the club spokesperson, Lazarus Mafa said they were in the process of finding a replacement for the former celebrated Zebras coach. “We have conceded that we have lost a great coach in David Bright. A task team led by Mading is currently doing the recruitment process for his replacement. Hopefully by the time the new season starts, the head coach would have commenced his duties with the team,” Mafa said. He said at the moment, Computer Phakedi who had been the club’s assistant coach has been holding fort as the interim coach after Bright’s passing.

He drilled the team together with goalkeeper coach, Kagiso Tshelametsi before the government announced the suspension of sporting activities. “Our preparations have been going well but we have stopped training

now after the release of the circular stating the suspension of sports.

The boys now understand each other. Remember that Bright had put together this team and trained it for few weeks before he passed on. They are now a solid team and by the start of the season, they will be ready to compete in the Premier League,” he said. Mafa, however said the challenges they face now in their preparations have been lack of friendly matches.

He said unlike other teams in Gaborone and surrounding areas who have an advantage of proximity, it is not easy to play friendly matches especially with the current COVID-19 restrictions.

He said the nearest place where they can get to play friendly matches is Francistown, which is about P160km apart. He said that makes it difficult logistically for them to be able to organise friendly matches.

Following years of missing out on promotion to the elite league, Sua Flamingoes finally maintained their consistent performances last season, beating Nico United to the number one spot. They will make their maiden appearance in the Premiership when the season starts.