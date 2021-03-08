 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) will be relieved following rep...
The attacking duo of Ivorian strikers, Serge Junior Dion and Ricardo L...
A task team led by technical director, Mooketsi ‘China’ Ma...
The Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) kicked off the International Women&rsqu...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Rugby donates blood to honour women’s day

Rugby donates blood to honour women’s day

KABELO BORANABI Monday, March 08, 2021
Rugby player donating blood PIC:KENNEDY RAMOKONE
The Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) kicked off the International Women’s Day celebrations by embarking on a blood donation campaign.

Led by the local women rugby teams, the BRU invited the public to donate blood in an event held at the Botswana National Blood Transfusion Services offices in Gaborone on Saturday.

Speaking to Monitor Sport, BRU Women’s Sub Committee public relations officer, Fatima el Kindy said the women in rugby saw the need to give back to the community ahead of the women’s day celebrations today (March, 8).

“So we are donating with the rugby players, this is to commemorate women’s international day on March 8. We are giving back to the community as women in rugby to donate blood, just show that not all super heroes wear capes. We are targeting around 70 people from all the nine clubs within the BRU. We are hoping we can reach up to 100, but the target is to have 70 people coming through,” she said. El Kindy further said the women

Banners
rugby will be taking part in other health related initiatives as they make most of their time off the field following the recent suspension of sports activities. “We are going to commemorate cancer awareness and HIV/AIDS amongst others. Because we are not playing we are going to make most of our time holding workshops to improve the women rugby, to equip the players.

We are going to look at opportunities of hosting referee courses and first aid courses, just to give back to community and to grow women rugby.” Meanwhile, el Kindy bemoaned lack of active competitive play and said it was a drawback to the women’s rugby development.

“We are not able to grow the game by actually playing, demonstrating the skills, so we are lagging behind on how to play and participate. But we are keeping a positive mind,” she cried, though looking ahead positively.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Ministry of Sports and Culture

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort ankara escort etimesgut escort çankaya escort altındağ escort mamak escort keçiören escort