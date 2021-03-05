The ladies were welcomed and officially introduced to the Mrs Botswana brand which is not just a pageant; but a pageant with a purpose of building a better Botswana through families

The ladies were welcomed and officially introduced to the Mrs Botswana brand, which is not just a pageant; but a pageant with a purpose of building a better Botswana through families. The 30 finalists were welcomed into the MRS Botswana family. In an interview with the pageantry director, Kgalalelo Lesetedi she said the contestants were currently in the field impacting lives and addressing issues of Child Protection and Gender-based Violence.

“The happiness of a nation starts from families. Peace in a country starts from families, from homes and that’s what we advocate for. This year we are crowning our fifth queen and it’s going to be so big a celebration. May 15, 2021 is commemoration of international day for families and as usual, these women will demonstrate this with a walk. It is just unfortunate that the public will not be invited this year because of COVID-19 pandemic,” Lesetedi said.

Furthermore, she said there will be a fashion show on July 31, 2021 that would select top 12 finalists from those 30 beautiful women. The theme for the fashion show event is going to be Pearls and diamonds. Lesetedi said tickets would be sold on May adding that the fashion show was not to

be missed.

She also pointed out that MRS Botswana finale is scheduled for September 4, 2021 where the Queen would be crowned. Lesetedi added that the prestigious event was themed “Dress like it’s your own wedding.” She said because of Covid 19, tickets would be limited. “Mrs Botswana continues to inspire Batswana and brings back the dignity marriage deserves. The Brand was registered in 2015 and the first Queen was crowned in 2017. Our first queen was Keitumetse Motlhasedi married in Tobane. In 2018, Keletso Desiree Linchwe was crowned followed by Keitumetse Mothuba in 2019 and Tsaone Bakwena the reigning Queen scooped the crown in October last year.” Lesetedi added that the Mrs Botswana brand continues to grow and and impacst lives. “In association with Gender Affairs and Ministry of Local government the Queen has been going around Botswana to serve. She has visited Serowe to meet Bomatsale ba Serowe for a better understanding of why there is always conflict between daughter and mother in laws. She visited the youth of Tonota and Mathathane villages, still addressing issues of building better families and a great Botswana. Bakwena continues to serve and will be joining Mrs Universe competition this year,” she concluded.