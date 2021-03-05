 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The founder and creative director of Kanyo M Atelier, Boikanyo Molale ...
When the initial ban on mass gatherings was imposed by government at e...
Botswana International Music Conference (BIMC) will host a virtual edi...
The beauty pageant for married women returns. The pageantry recently w...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Mrs Botswana launches fifth edition finalists

Mrs Botswana launches fifth edition finalists

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, March 05, 2021
The ladies were welcomed and officially introduced to the Mrs Botswana brand which is not just a pageant; but a pageant with a purpose of building a better Botswana through families
The beauty pageant for married women returns. The pageantry recently welcomed 2021 fifth edition finalists.

The ladies were welcomed and officially introduced to the Mrs Botswana brand, which is not just a pageant; but a pageant with a purpose of building a better Botswana through families. The 30 finalists were welcomed into the MRS Botswana family.  In an interview with the pageantry director, Kgalalelo Lesetedi she said the contestants were currently in the field impacting lives and addressing issues of Child Protection and Gender-based Violence.

 “The happiness of a nation starts from families. Peace in a country starts from families, from homes and that’s what we advocate for. This year we are crowning our fifth queen and it’s going to be so big a celebration. May 15, 2021 is commemoration of international day for families and as usual, these women will demonstrate this with a walk. It is just unfortunate that the public will not be invited this year because of COVID-19 pandemic,” Lesetedi said.

Furthermore, she said there will be a fashion show on July 31, 2021 that would select top 12 finalists from those 30 beautiful women.  The theme for the fashion show event is going to be Pearls and diamonds. Lesetedi said tickets would be sold on May adding that the fashion show was not to

Banners
be missed.

She also pointed out that MRS Botswana finale is scheduled for September 4, 2021 where the Queen would be crowned. Lesetedi added that the prestigious event was themed “Dress like it’s your own wedding.” She said because of Covid 19, tickets would be limited. “Mrs Botswana continues to inspire Batswana and brings back the dignity marriage deserves. The Brand was registered in 2015 and the first Queen was crowned in 2017. Our first queen was Keitumetse Motlhasedi married in Tobane.  In 2018, Keletso Desiree Linchwe was crowned followed by  Keitumetse Mothuba in 2019 and Tsaone Bakwena the reigning Queen scooped the crown in October last year.” Lesetedi added that the Mrs Botswana brand continues to grow and and impacst lives.  “In association with Gender Affairs and Ministry of Local government the Queen has been going around Botswana to serve. She has visited Serowe to meet Bomatsale ba Serowe for a better understanding of why there is always conflict between daughter and mother in laws. She visited the youth of Tonota and Mathathane villages, still addressing issues of building better families and a great Botswana. Bakwena continues to serve and will be joining Mrs Universe competition this year,” she concluded.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Mr. Kennafela. What prompted you to be a politician?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort ankara escort etimesgut escort çankaya escort altındağ escort mamak escort keçiören escort