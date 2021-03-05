The video was shot in Fleuhorf Dale between Roodeport and Soweto in SA

For a local artist whose song has been making waves in South Africa, Kealeboga Sedumedi also known as DJ KSB has decided to ride on this vibe to release the visuals of the hit single called Phendula featuring South African vocalist, Juizee.

While most Batswana had slept on this banger since the festive season last year, there is a more and more re-awakening of people to the melodies.

Now, the video’s release on social media on YouTube shortly after the video debuted on SABC 1, gives Batswana a chance to appreciate one of their own. DJ KSB, a hustler to the hilt, has been working at great lengths to make sure that the hit deservedly gets the airplay, from South African (SA) radio stations to local ones. The video was shot in Fleuhorf Dale between Roodeport and Soweto in SA by renowned videographe,r Jack Bohloko who has since relocated to Johannesburg for greener pastures. “There is this troubled guy who works hard but nothing in

his life seems to come together. He lives in the township and one day he decides to go to the city.

He prays for his life to change, but it seems like his prayers are not answered. After striving hard to find transport because he doesn’t have money ,he finally makes it to the city after challenges,” he said. DJ KSB said in the video he meets Juizee who tells him that everything will be fine.

He said the message behind the song is that God answers prayers eventually. He said in the video, they also incorporated video challenges from various people and media personalities like DJ Gouveia. He said God finally opened doors and now people are dancing to his sound.