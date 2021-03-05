 
Latest News

My Star 2019 winner releases second single

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, March 05, 2021
Oura
My Star 2019 winner, Oura has just released her second single titled Leruarua.

Oura’s musical journey officially started in 2019 when she joined My Star contest and won it. She released her very first single titled “Good feels” in 2020. The Afro pop singer told Arts & Culture that she chose that genre because she loves pop music, but always wanted to fuse her Botswana and African roots to produce a unique sound.

“Leruarua was produced by Tribal Tiido. I write all my songs unless an artist is featured where they also write their own verses. The public has gladly received both projects.

However, the main challenge is the COVID-19 pandemic in the country which is negatively affecting our industry as we cannot generate income without gigs,” she said. The singer and songwriter who was born in Molepolole and raised in Metsimotlhabe pointed out that she uses social media to market her music. She further

emphasised that her sound was unlike what exists in the industry.   “It is difficult to get your music to the people, especially when you have no connections.  Also, as a new artist, you expect people to love your music instantly but you just got to know that it takes time for people to accept anything new in life generally.

So just keep pushing, one day your project will land in the right ear.  One major achievement I have in my musical journey is winning My Star Season 13. We are hoping for more wins as we go on,” she proudly said.

Furthermore, she pointed out that she would remain hopeful that the government opens for festivals so that she could get the exposure she deserves. Oura also said she had confidence in the material she put out as an artist.

