 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The founder and creative director of Kanyo M Atelier, Boikanyo Molale ...
When the initial ban on mass gatherings was imposed by government at e...
Botswana International Music Conference (BIMC) will host a virtual edi...
The beauty pageant for married women returns. The pageantry recently w...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Matthys captures life through art

Matthys captures life through art

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, March 05, 2021
Predominantly into portraiture, Matthys’ desires to capture the essence of the person in their animated state, as highly evident in the above portraits
Virginia Ndori nee Matthys also known as Ginnie Van Meester is inspired by the fragility of life and her art work attempts to capture life.

The  artist does portraits predominantly and her desire is to capture the essence of the person in their live state. In an interview with Arts & Culture, she explained that she aims to create an artwork that could be used to remember people’s the personality even after they have long passed on. The talented visual artist was born and bred in Rappelspan in the Kgalagadi.

Just like many artists out there, Matthys pointed out that art chose her. She explained that she was pulled towards aesthetics because she likes beautiful things.  “Currently, I’m working with coloured pencil on paper, charcoal on paper, oil paints on wood and sometimes on canvas. Oil painting on wood is my favourite. I did art throughout my formal education, from junior secondary through senior secondary. I went on to study for a Diploma in Secondary Education {Art}  at Molepolole College of Education. I have been teaching Art for 16 years, but I only started practising it actively in 2020. I knew how to draw, but only started learning painting in 2020,” she revealed. She also said that she loves all of her work adding that her masterpieces stand out because she managed

Banners
to successfully use the medium intended for it.  Matthys further stated that the general public seems to have embraced her work because she gets positive reviews about it. Matthys highlighted that as she grows in her craft, she may broaden her themes to embrace emerging issues. She also said she currently does individual commissions since she does not have a stall where her work is exhibited. Apart from her online art page, Matthys is the modern-day Cinderella. Having never participated in any exhibition yet, she is just waiting to be discovered.

Just like other artists in the creative industry, this artist faces some challenges. She emphasised that her biggest challenge is that the art industry in Botswana is yet to be appreciated. She added that their nation was not vested in global trends, since art is valued elsewhere. She also stated that artworks have to be under-priced in order to make sale.

As a newbie in practising art, she said she was yet to achieve major recognition for her work.

Going forward, Matthys also noted that it was her desire to be one of the recognised artists both locally and internationally. And Arts and Culture totally agrees.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Mr. Kennafela. What prompted you to be a politician?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort ankara escort etimesgut escort çankaya escort altındağ escort mamak escort keçiören escort