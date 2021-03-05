DJ Twaza

Tlhwaafalang Tebogo whose stage is name Dj Twaza will host a live-stream listening session on March 18, 2021.

The show will be broadcast live from Keyman Venture at Commerce Park. In an interview with Arts & Culture, he said he chose to live stream the session as a way of adhering to COVID-19 protocols which prohibit large crowds. He also said the live-streaming was also ideal as people could watch the performances in the comfort of their homes to prevent overcrowding and emergence of new infections. He disclosed that he invited DJ Ksk and Maxy who will also be performing alongside him while Belinda BW will be the MC. “COVID-19 pandemic affected our industry very much, but I found it important to drop this massive album and urge people all over the world to support me by buying copies of my CD. Companies that sponsored my launch include Carrera, Security Systems and others,” he said.

talented DJ hails from Majwaneng village. He started music at a tender age and as time passed by, he believed he could make a living out of it. He was inspired by the late South African artist Bujo mojo. DJ Twaza released an album called Gaufi Le Morena that failed to succeed due to financial problems. Recently, he composed an album called ‘Testify’ which has 16 songs. It was produced by DJ Tpz, DJ Call Me, DJ Bino, Tshepo Oakile, DJ Muzik and others. He will be dropping the new album through live-streaming and different social media platforms.

DJ Twaza also had support from South African and Namibia media platforms. He said he would be having a challenge since he intends to sell half a million copies of CDs which are sold at P100 each.