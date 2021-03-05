Tlhwaafalang Tebogo whose stage is name Dj Twaza will host a live-stream listening session on March 18, 2021.
The show will be broadcast live from Keyman Venture at Commerce Park. In an interview with Arts & Culture, he said he chose to live stream the session as a way of adhering to COVID-19 protocols which prohibit large crowds. He also said the live-streaming was also ideal as people could watch the performances in the comfort of their homes to prevent overcrowding and emergence of new infections. He disclosed that he invited DJ Ksk and Maxy who will also be performing alongside him while Belinda BW will be the MC. “COVID-19 pandemic affected our industry very much, but I found it important to drop this massive album and urge people all over the world to support me by buying copies of my CD. Companies that sponsored my launch include Carrera, Security Systems and others,” he said.
DJ Twaza also had support from South African and Namibia media platforms. He said he would be having a challenge since he intends to sell half a million copies of CDs which are sold at P100 each.