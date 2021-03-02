Mmegi Full Picture Masisi goes shopping for P10

Masisi goes shopping for P10

President Mokgweetsi Masisi, together with First Lady Neo Masisi, this afternoon visited ABSA Carbo Centre to buy some new P10 notes bearing his portrait. In a sentimental gesture both the President and First Lady each exchanged P1,000 to P10 notes and said they might frame some of the new notes. PICS: THALEFANG CHARLES

