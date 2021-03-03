Police investigate stoning to death incident

Over the years police have been blaming alcohol intake for violent crimes such as murder. Only two days following the lifting of alcohol ban, Broadhurst Police recorded an alcohol related murder case.

According to the police, the murder incident occurred at a popular spot called 6969 in Broadhurst Extension 20 in a yard where alcohol imbibers usually gather thereby giving the police a headache in the process of enjoying themselves.

In an interview with MmegiOnline, Broadhurst Police Station Commander, Superintendent Obusitswe Lokae said investigations are ongoing to establish what caused misunderstanding between the deceased and the suspect.

“The incident occurred yesterday around 18:30, approximately 30minutes after the closure of the sale of alcohol. The 29-year-old deceased who resides at some place whilst the perpetrator who is also of the same age was a visitor. Our preliminary investigations established that the duo

got into a misunderstanding that lead to a fight whilst entertaining themselves drinking alcohol,” he said.

Lokae also said it is alleged that the visitor being the perpetrator whilst fighting with the deceased grabbed a brick and hit the deceased on the head causing death. He stated that the suspect in the matter is in police custody and will appear soon before Broadhurst Magistrates Court for a murder charge.

“This is the first murder case after the lifting of alcohol ban in my policing area. I am pleading with alcohol imbibers to exercise caution, adhere to COVID-19 protocols and avoid being involved in criminal activities,” Lokae pleaded.