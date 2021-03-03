 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Over the years police have been blaming alcohol intake for violent cri...
FRANCISTOWN: A headman of records at Seroto ward in Tonota is facing a...
Renowned local fashion designer, Kaone Moremong of House of Kay has be...
Local commercial banks' collective net incomes dropped to P1.57 billio...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Police investigate stoning to death incident

Police investigate stoning to death incident

PINI BOTHOKO Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Police investigate stoning to death incident
Over the years police have been blaming alcohol intake for violent crimes such as murder. Only two days following the lifting of alcohol ban, Broadhurst Police recorded an alcohol related murder case. 

According to the police, the murder incident occurred at a popular spot called 6969 in Broadhurst Extension 20 in a yard where alcohol imbibers usually gather thereby giving the police a headache in the process of enjoying themselves. 

In an interview with MmegiOnline, Broadhurst Police Station Commander, Superintendent Obusitswe Lokae said investigations are ongoing to establish what caused misunderstanding between the deceased and the suspect. 

“The incident occurred yesterday around 18:30, approximately 30minutes after the closure of the sale of alcohol. The 29-year-old deceased who resides at some place whilst the perpetrator who is also of the same age was a visitor. Our preliminary investigations established that the duo

Banners
got into a misunderstanding that lead to a fight whilst entertaining themselves drinking alcohol,” he said.

Lokae also said it is alleged that the visitor being the perpetrator whilst fighting with the deceased grabbed a brick and hit the deceased on the head causing death. He stated that the suspect in the matter is in police custody and will appear soon before Broadhurst Magistrates Court for a murder charge.

“This is the first murder case after the lifting of alcohol ban in my policing area. I am pleading with alcohol imbibers to exercise caution, adhere to COVID-19 protocols and avoid being involved in criminal activities,” Lokae pleaded.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Mr. Kennafela. What prompted you to be a politician?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort ankara escort etimesgut escort çankaya escort altındağ escort mamak escort keçiören escort