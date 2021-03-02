 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. BPP Central Committee members stage walkout

BPP Central Committee members stage walkout

CHAKALISA DUBE Tuesday, March 02, 2021
BPP president Motlatsi Molapise PIC: FILE
FRANCISTOWN: Disgruntled members of the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP) reportedly broke a quorum and walked out of a central committee meeting late last week following differences with party president Motlatsi Molapise.

The members who walked out of the meeting are party chairperson Richard Gudu, youth league chairperson Thato Ntwaetsile, additional member Cornelius Gopolang and the national organising secretary Mbaakanyi Smarts. The meeting was held at Tagala Primary School in Tati Siding. 

According to insiders, the four men who walked out of the meeting largely chastised Molapise for his attempts to get secretary-general Venter Galetshabiwe and ordinary member Joseph Mogatle sacked and suspended from the party respectively.

At the meeting, Molapise is said to have brought two letters - one authored to dismiss Galetshabiwe and the other authored to suspend Mogatle from the party - for endorsement by central committee. Galetshabiwe and Mogatle have openly been critical of Molapise. Galetshabiwe in particular has often times accused Molapise of not adhering to proper governance issues when handling party matters. 

It is said that out of the eight people who were eligible to vote or endorse the suspension and expulsion letter, the four men decided to walk out when it was time to endorse the two letters by Molapise, in the process breaking the quorum. Molapise did not vote, as he was the one who presided over the meeting.

“The four members (who walked out of the meeting) also averred that Galetshabiwe cannot be sacked from the party without being subjected to a proper disciplinary hearing,” a BPP insider said. 

the central committee members who walked out are said to have felt the extension of Galetshabiwe’s suspension was not legitimate as it was not sanctioned by the central committee but the president (Molapise). They are of the view that the president did not have the powers to extend the suspension (only the central committee can do so according to them).

Late last year Molapise used his powers as president to suspend Galetshabiwe. The initial suspension, which was for 45 days, ended last month. Molapise then authored another letter extending suspension for another 45 days. Molapise suspended Galetshabiwe, for reportedly "calling a central committee meeting without authority from the part". Galetshabiwe denies the allegations.

It is alleged that those who walked out of last week's meeting also expressed worry towards the party’s penchant for suspending members particularly those in leadership. In addition, there are allegations that those who walked out of the weekend meeting were not happy with the way Molapise undertakes some administrative party matters. 

Smarts refused to comment on the allegations that he was among those who walked out of the meeting. He instead referred all inquiries to the party spokesperson. Youth league chairperson, Ntwaetsile confirmed that they broke the quorum but would not be drawn into giving the details.

 Gopolang and Gudu could not be reached at the time of going to press.

News

