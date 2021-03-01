 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) has appealed a...
Members of the Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) have...
GAPHATSHWA: Death brings everything to a halt, but sudden death as a r...
FRANCISTOWN: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. PPADB Appeals Road Tender Order

PPADB Appeals Road Tender Order

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Monday, March 01, 2021
Judge Michael Leburu PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) has appealed a recent High Court judgement that ordered the Board to issue the Tshesebe-Mosojane-Masunga Road tender to one of the previously failed bidders, Cul de Sac.

High Court judge, Michael Leburu recently issued an order directing PPADB to rescind its earlier decision to award the P450 million tender to Land Mark Projects and Van & Truck Hire (Pty) Ltd and award the tender to Cul de Sac instead.

Justice Leburu explained that to award the tender or recommend other companies other than Cul de Sac was irrational. The judge was clear that the awarding of the tender to Land Mark Projects and Van & Truck Hire was null and void in terms of regulations of the procurement. The two companies were said to have previously benefitted from the country’s Economic Stimulus Package (ESP), therefore they could not benefit from another government tender. Leburu explained that Cul de Sac was the only bidder technically compliant and should have been awarded the tender with a recalibration and revision of the pricing thereof, occasioned by the delay and price fluctuations.

He further pointed out that the successful bidders ought to have been disqualified at the technical stage of evaluation.

However, PPADB has appealed the judgement on the grounds that the High Court erred in failing to hold that there was no evidence of bias and/or connivance on its part at all, in holding that it was entitled to make a substitution order in favour of Cul de Sac. According to PPADB

Banners
Notice and Grounds of Appeal filed with the CoA, Justice Mothobi erred in holding that Cul de Sac should have been awarded the said tender, with a recalibration and a revision of the pricing thereof, occasioned by the delay and price fluctuations when it never sought that order. It further said the court a quo erred in taking into account its adverse findings against the Independence Complaints Review Committee for purposes of a substitutionary order when those findings were irrelevant to the substitutionary order which affects only PPADB.

It also argued that Cul de Sac was certainly not the only technically compliant bidder.  “In fact, quite apart from opining that the sixth and seventh Respondents (Land Mark Projects Pty Ltd and Van & Truck Hire Pty Ltd) was not technically compliant, the court did not even discuss the compliance of the fourth and fifth Respondents even though these two were lower in pricing than the Applicant,” argued attorney Tshiamo Rantao on behalf of PPADB.

PPADB wants Leburu’s judgement set aside and the Cul de Sac ordered to pay the costs of the court a quo and of the appeal. Bango Trading, Zebra Construction, Land Mark Projects and Van & Truck Hire the committee, Independence Complaints Review Committee and Attorney General are all cited as Respondents in the matter.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Ministry of Sports and Culture

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort