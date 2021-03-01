 
Moleps Council Needs More Student Donkey Carts

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Monday, March 01, 2021
Donkey cart is a mode of transport in Botswana
The Molepolole Administrative Authority (MAA)/Lentsweletau Sub District Council chairperson, Allen Jacob is pleading with the public to assist them with donkey carts to help students, who are forced to walk long distances daily, to get to schools.

MAA/Lentsweletau Sub-District Council has more than 70 students, who are compelled to walk more than five to seven kilometres to their schools. Currently, the council has 20 donkey carts, but three are not operating and it needs to be assisted with five or more.

“Our donkey carts are not enough, especially during this deadly (the coronavirus) COVID-19 pandemic. Students are forced to crowd in these carts because they do not have a choice. One donkey cart carries 12 or less depending on the number of students per school who travel such distance.

However, some who are older from the young ones normally opt to walk for their young brothers and sisters to find a space in those carts. Our aim is for every student, who walks such distances to be able to find space. We have found out that some students cannot concentrate at school because of the long distances they walk coming to school and going back. Again it is dangerous for them,” Jacob said on Saturday.

He added the donkey carts need to be increased at Kotolaname and Ranankhung because of the

students’ numbers. The council chairperson also pleaded with parents to assist in operating some of these donkey carts while the council is still looking for money to pay operators.

He continued: “Our budget is so small, sometimes parents refuse to volunteer to operate these donkey carts and as a result, students end up being forced to walk because there is no operator. We have asked councillors to talk to parents and the situation council finds itself with.”

Recently during a full council meeting, Jacob said MAA/Lentsweletau Sub District has a total number of 20 donkey carts, with 17 operating well while three were not operating (Mogonono, Gakuto and Molefe) due to the non-availability of operators at those schools.

“There is a dire need to increase the donkey carts as the current carts are unable to transport all the learners to and from school.

This is because enrolment of pupils/learners travelling long distances from various settlements and or cattle posts has increased.  Due to frequent breakdown of the carts, schools have been advised to use handymen programme funds to maintain the carts,” he said.

