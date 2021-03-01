 
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  Limkokwing Hosts First Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation

Limkokwing Hosts First Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation

CORRESPONDENT Monday, March 01, 2021
Limkokwing Hosts First Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation
Limkokwing University hosted its first and most anticipated Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation ceremony on February 27, 2021, through a glittering affair that was broadcast live on Btv, Dstv Channel 289 as well as the Limkokwing Facebook Page.

In his speech, the guest of honour Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Douglas Letsholathebe stated: “Let us reflect on the journey of the Class of 2020. A few years ago, as you successfully applied for admission to this institution, all you held was a dream, an ambition to change your lives for the better. Even as today marks the earning of your qualifications, we only understand that this is the beginning of multiple journeys of achievement, experimentation and self-improvement. By graduating from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, you are better placed than most to exploit technology, entrepreneurial skills, creativity and other techniques of analysis and creation to self-employ.”  Limkokwing University’s goal has always been to design graduates who can make meaningful contributions to society. Along the way, the university wants to help shape the graduates’ characters while they develop their sense of values and impart to them the skills they need to become world-class industry leaders.

All 654 students who virtually graduated were eager to experience a different, relevant and limitless type of learning environment. New doors of creativity were opened to them and they were trained using the latest industry-standard equipment, tools, and software in digital and broadcast media, video, web, computer graphics, architecture, advertising and packaging and fashion amongst many other exciting fields of study that are on offer at Limkokwing University.

Creating industry leaders has been the highest priority at Limkokwing University. LEAP (Limkokwing Entrepreneurship Acceleration Programme) is aimed at producing entrepreneurs amongst graduates so they can become employers and not just employees. It is an intensive programme where all that the students learn is put to the test as they develop a business

idea, work as a team and present their ideas to industry mentors, hence preparing them to think beyond employability upon graduation.

This most anticipated virtual ceremony was celebrated under the theme ‘Design Your Future’. Having enhanced their talents, sharpened their skills and having broadened their minds within this specialised and globalised ecosystem, Batswana have prepared themselves to face an extraordinary future. These words underscore the capabilities and mindset that we have fostered in our graduating students. The words ‘Design Your Future’ are meant to inspire, as well as define the calibre and mindset of our graduating class, which is highly skilled, highly adaptive, highly competitive and highly enterprising tech-savvy creative thinkers.

Limkokwing Botswana is pushing the education transformation envelope and is leading the way as the Innovation and Creativity Hub of Africa, and this is evident through this most globalised cohort of young professionals, which is not only from Botswana but also includes 12 students from  Angola, China, Congo, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Philippines, South Africa, eSwatini and Zimbabwe. Of the (654) graduates, a total of 51 students were awarded the Tan Sri Limkokwing Awards of Excellence. Limkokwing University global graduates in general practice carry the best results that are often achieved through a mix of traditional and contemporary media. They are fully effective and carry a genuine commitment to creating dialogues that involve and informs creative industries. Limkokwing Botswana Class of 2020 brings to the industry, government and society, skills in managing new media technology, a problem-solving mindset that seeks innovative solutions to issues and an entrepreneurial spirit that will benefit Botswana as it builds its competitiveness following the new global order as we press towards 2036.

News

