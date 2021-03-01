Meat Free Monday

Tota rona Batswana re batho le nama. Re rata nama ka bojotlhe jwa rona, whether it be Kgomo, Podi, Nku, Koko you name it.

Did you know Meat Free Monday is a campaign which aims to encourage to slow climate change by reducing meat consumption? Scientists agree that we need to reduce the amount of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere by 80% by 2050 to have a chance of avoiding catastrophic climate change.

Fact remains, re rata nama.

I recently came across the concept of Meat Free Monday and because I am not as crazy about meat as the rest of the family and can go random days without, I thought nothing of it besides it’s a trendy, social media craze with a dual purpose of encouraging healthy eating.

Chellzkitchen often factors meat free dishes in the classes, the motivation being that meat free dishes for the most part can be quick to prepare and it’s necessary that one be well familiar with different food options. In today’s time individuals are more aware of what they eat and there are endless options in diet; Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Vegan etc. If you can offer even one meat free dish as a host, you are easily ‘The Host with the Most’ because you care enough to be inclusive.

Chickpeas are loaded with fibre which keeps you feeling fuller for longer and Chellzkitchen keeps discovering new ways to have them. They can be blitzed into a hummus dip for veggies, fried into crunchy snack bites or sprinkled on a salad or a curry. Typically I don’t share the menus for class until be beginning of the lesson and recall the dismay when the class discovered we were making a meatless dish. Where is the meat!!? Ga gona nama!!? They exclaimed.

There was a general air of anxiety going into that dish. However, we still cooked with passion and heart. Traditionally curries are prepared with coconut milk and it gives luxurious body but we absolutely love to find accessible, affordable substitutes and for this delicious curry we found it in Nutriday

Banners

Plain Yoghurt. Come time to taste test we sat around the table and marvelled at our aesthetically pleasing plates.

Then came the moment we had all been waiting for, a lot of mmms, nom noms, ‘mme tsone di monate’ went around the table. Our beverage partner Pepsi came to drop off some drinks for us and found us eating and we invited them to the table, unfortunately work preoccupied them so they got doggie bags to go. As I dished I explained, ga gona nama…their eyes widened in shock. Needless to say they sent raving reviews later in the day.

Whether you are having a meat free day because of circumstances and ga gona seshebo, health reasons or you are doing your bit to save the planet, chickpeas are a great affordable versatile food you can enjoy.

Try this easy flavourful curry and share your experience on our Facebook Page ‘Chellzkitchen’, where you can get more recipes, inspiration, interact and ask questions!

Chickpea Curry

Ingredients

2 tablespoons oil

1 onion — finely chopped

2 cloves garlic — finely chopped

1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

½ cup of canned chickpeas

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp chili powder

Canned chopped tomatoes

1/2cup Nutriday Plain Yoghurt

1 tsp salt

1 tbls lemon juice

Options

Prawns or Chicken

INSTRUCTIONS

HEAT the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat and cook the onion for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

ADD the garlic and ginger, and cook for two minutes. ADD the cumin, turmeric, garam masala and chili powder and cook, stirring, for a minute.

ADD the tomatoes, yoghurt and salt and bring to a boil. REDUCE the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

WHILE the curry simmers, cook the rice according to package directions. ADD the prawns and chickpeas to the curry, cover with a lid, and simmer for another 4 minutes, then stir in lemon juice. SERVE on a bed of basmati rice and or with flat bread (2i Nutriday Plain Yoghurt recipe)