The biggest distraction of our faith and success is WORRY.

Worry is a quality of being timid and/ or sceptical of the possibility of a loss, endangerment or injury as a consequent for indulging in certain events brought forth by grace. Worry is a best friend to a fearful mind. It is a force that cuffs our hands from delivering any commission that we are purposed for, for the betterment of our lives. It has the habit of visiting all ages groups, gender, race or perhaps scholars. It does not discriminate and often emerge victorious by distancing people with their destinies.

Worry plays in the mind. The mind is so powerful that we need to be mindful of what is deposited on it. What gets transacted is either negative or positive and depending on what transpires, the mind is influenced from stimuli stand point.

Worry is very negative and by far the most terrible feeling to allow exposure to the mind. It is the weed that grows along side the best ideas and concepts and hinders the growth and implementation of the ideas. Worry limits the potential and effectiveness that could enable us achieve our goals.

Worry targets and challenges our self- efficacy. Self- efficacy is the confidence one has on their abilities and capabilities. It often brings past or current failures or deficiencies or situations to reference our lack of capability. This steals our peace and have our emotions toiling like meandering waves of an angry sea. Worry plugs fear surrounding our ambitions and makes us feel that we are not worth it.

One day, an old woman who only had a single penny to differentiate her from scrolls of poverty. Amongst the glowing congregants and taking into consideration her economic posture, she valued less what she was to give as a sign of gratitude to the Lord.

It was only to her surprise that despite the silver, gold, cheques and bundles of cash that other had contributed, the Messiah applauded her and nominated her to be the best giver in the entire temple because the value of what she was offering was not on the penny but rather

her heart. Life is so full of mysteries that are revealed to us at an ideal moment. It takes a leap of faith to witness what life bears for us. It is often said, you will never know what is behind a closed door until you open it.

Between an act of where you are and what needs to be done, stand two options and they each guarantee you failure or victory over it. The options are being worrisome or being courageous.

The old woman had an alternative to either keep her penny putting into consideration her lack but rather she decided to eliminate worry and engage courage to enable her throw her penny on the alter.

At times we worry about the little things and miss on seeing the bigger picture and ultimately achieving it. For instance, one can get worried that they will be rejected before they could even express their feelings. What we envision is most of the time less of what the universe is set to provide us. The old woman has never thought she could be recognized for her offering.

Worry is an anti- prosperity tactic the devil uses to detail us from our destinies. A person with a strong character has the power to overcome a spirit of worries. For one to build a strong character they are ought to enhance their levels of self- worth, self- value, self- confidence and self- esteem. These are built through religiously speaking positive self- affirmations that would make you feel that you are important and a purposeful someone.

If we feel good about ourselves we will be very hopeful about our endeavours and get worry eliminated. Hope is acidic to worry, very corrosive.

