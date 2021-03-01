 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) is expected to meet and map th...
Zebras and Supersport United defender, Thatayaone ‘TT’ Dit...
Cricket’s return to action has been halted by incessant rains wh...
Moshupa Spinners’ Bakang Maloka has retained his top ranked spot...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. BFA To Meet Over Football Suspension

BFA To Meet Over Football Suspension

BOITUMELO KHUTSAFALO Monday, March 01, 2021
Fans will have to wait a little longer for the return of football following the latest suspension of sporting activities PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) is expected to meet and map the way forward regarding the latest suspension of sporting activities by the government.

The Government Gazette on Saturday revealed the latest COVID-19 restrictions which include the suspension of sports and recreation  much to the disappointment of football fans who eagerly anticipated football return this month.

The BFA has been engaging stakeholders, which include the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) as well as the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) over a safe return to competitive football. Expectations have been that the season would finally kick off this month with the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals, but the latest suspension has once again dampened spirits of those who had looked forward to the return of local football. BFA acting chief executive officer, Thabiso Gobotsamang yesterday said the association will have to meet and map the way forward following the latest developments.

He however said there is no truth in the

Banners
draft fixtures circulating on social media suggesting that the FA Cup quarterfinals would be played this coming weekend. “We do not know where those fixtures are coming , they are clearly not from us,” he said.

According to the  fixtures, the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals were to be held this coming weekend before the semifinals the following weekend. The final was set to take place on March 20. The fixtures, which the BFA vehemently denied its association with them, also suggested that the league action was going to start on April 3 with a mouthwatering clash between Township Rollers and BDF XI at BFA Lekidi West ground. Still on that day, Gunners were to take on new comers, Sua Flamingoes in Lobatse while Gaborone United (GU) were to face Security Systems at the National Stadium.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

And when you hit a copper-nickel belt shout,

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort