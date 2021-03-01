Fans will have to wait a little longer for the return of football following the latest suspension of sporting activities PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) is expected to meet and map the way forward regarding the latest suspension of sporting activities by the government.

The Government Gazette on Saturday revealed the latest COVID-19 restrictions which include the suspension of sports and recreation much to the disappointment of football fans who eagerly anticipated football return this month.

The BFA has been engaging stakeholders, which include the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) as well as the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) over a safe return to competitive football. Expectations have been that the season would finally kick off this month with the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals, but the latest suspension has once again dampened spirits of those who had looked forward to the return of local football. BFA acting chief executive officer, Thabiso Gobotsamang yesterday said the association will have to meet and map the way forward following the latest developments.

He however said there is no truth in the

draft fixtures circulating on social media suggesting that the FA Cup quarterfinals would be played this coming weekend. “We do not know where those fixtures are coming , they are clearly not from us,” he said.

According to the fixtures, the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals were to be held this coming weekend before the semifinals the following weekend. The final was set to take place on March 20. The fixtures, which the BFA vehemently denied its association with them, also suggested that the league action was going to start on April 3 with a mouthwatering clash between Township Rollers and BDF XI at BFA Lekidi West ground. Still on that day, Gunners were to take on new comers, Sua Flamingoes in Lobatse while Gaborone United (GU) were to face Security Systems at the National Stadium.