Other than COVID-19 rain has halted cricket activities PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Cricket’s return to action has been halted by incessant rains which hit most parts of the country in February.

The sport was already on a forced break due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but it now faces a long wait in the pavilion as heavy rains fall across the country.

Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) publicity and fixtures secretary, Sumod Damodar said they do not anticipate any return to action in the next two weeks due to wet outfields.

Instead, he said they will use the prolonged break to renovate infrastructure at the main venue behind the National Stadium.“At the moment we are busy with infrastructure improvement on the B ground as well as the nets. I don’t see us starting anything competitive amongst the

squads for the next two weeks or so. Rains are not allowing anywhere,” Damodar said. Last weekend, the BCA tried out a double-wicket fun tournament amongst the national Under-19 and senior men’s teams. “It went well. It was also a trial for our online scoring application,” he said.

Damodar said there is a busy international calendar, although a T20 tournament, which was supposed to be held in South Africa in April has been postponed. There are other tournaments threatened by travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

In October, Botswana hosts the ICC Africa Women’s qualifiers and the tournament remain on course for now.