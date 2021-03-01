 
Kenosi Anxiously Awaits Olympics Debut

MQONDISI DUBE Monday, March 01, 2021
Sadie Kenosi
A year ago, Sadie Kenosi delivered a life changing punch when she became the first local woman boxer to qualify for the Olympic Games.

She was also the first in the world to book her place at the Tokyo competition.

The tall Francistown-born boxer was on cloud nine then and the country joined her in celebrating a rare feat.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were due to be held six months later, in August 2020. However, a global pandemic connived to deny Kenosi her most significant entry into a boxing ring.

The Olympics were postponed to later this year, and Kenosi, like other debutants across the globe are still itching for their chance to make their mark at the biggest sport competition.

COVID-19 has been unrelenting in its disruption across the spectrum and sport has been one of the hardest hit industries.

However, amidst the dark clouds, there is a significant silver lining with Olympic Games organisers insistent the competitions will proceed, albeit, likely without spectators.

Kenosi and her likes, of the much needed atmosphere which fans bring. But that should matter little as the 23 year-old prepares to formally introduce herself to the global stage when the competition springs into life in far-flung Japan on July 23.

“Preparations are going well, training is intense,” Kenosi told Monitor Sport on Friday, exactly a year since she qualified.

She said the prolonged wait to make her debut has not distracted her that much although she admits to bouts of anxiety.

“I don’t think (postponement) is affecting me much, since it gives me time to prepare. I am anxious and ready at the same time,” Kenosi said.

Her qualification to the Olympics is expected to alter the boxing landscape in the country. There are few women boxers, and Kenosi’s feat is expected to inspire a new generation.

