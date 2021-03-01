 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Over the years police have been blaming alcohol intake for violent cri...
FRANCISTOWN: A headman of records at Seroto ward in Tonota is facing a...
Renowned local fashion designer, Kaone Moremong of House of Kay has be...
Local commercial banks' collective net incomes dropped to P1.57 billio...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. World
  3. Trump rules out new political party in speech to conservatives

Trump rules out new political party in speech to conservatives

BBC.COM Monday, March 01, 2021
Trump rules out new political party in speech to conservatives
Donald Trump says he has no plans to launch a new political party, telling a conservative conference in Florida that it would split the Republican vote.

In his first speech since Democrat Joe Biden became president, he also hinted that he might run for office again in 2024. 

Mr Trump strongly criticised his successor, saying US policy had gone from "America first to America last". 

The speech comes weeks after Mr Trump was acquitted in an impeachment trial.

His appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Sunday represents his continued influence over the Republican Party.

The mood of the conference - which began on Thursday - has been extremely pro-Trump, with loyalists including Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his son Donald Trump Jr among the speakers.

The former president remains banned from social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, over his response to January's deadly riot at the US Capitol.

He has been living at his Mar-a-Lago Florida golf resort since leaving the White House.

 

What did Donald Trump say?

The 74-year-old former president was cheered by supporters when he appeared on stage at the Hyatt Regency Hotel more than an hour late. Many people in the crowd were not wearing masks. 

"I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over," he said.

"We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future - the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country."

He dismissed any idea that he might start a new political party - describing rumours he would do so as "fake news".

"Wouldn't that be brilliant? Let's start a new party so we can divide our vote and never win," he joked. 

"We have the Republican Party. It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before." 

Despite losing November's presidential election and being deeply criticised over the January riot, reports suggest Mr Trump remains extremely popular among his voting base.

Last week

Banners
one US poll suggested 46% of surveyed Trump voters would vote for him if he left the Republicans and started his own party.

In his CPAC speech, Mr Trump repeated his false claims that he lost November's election to the Democrats because of electoral fraud and he hinted at another run in 2024, saying: "Actually you know they just lost the White House. But who knows - who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time, OK?" 

He excoriated the new administration, criticising Mr Biden for reversing his hard line on immigration and border security. 

"We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad but none of us even imagined how just how bad they would be and how far left they would go," he told the cheering crowd.

Republican lawmakers remained largely loyal to Mr Trump during his time in office but 10 voted to impeach him in the House of Representatives last month and seven voted to convict him in the subsequent Senate trial. The overall tally, 57-43 in favour of his guilt, fell short of the two-thirds margin needed to convict him.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, criticised the former president's actions after his acquittal - declaring Mr Trump "practically and morally responsible" for provoking the riot, despite personally voting against his guilt on the incitement charge. 

Mr Trump then broke his relative silence to launch a scathing personal attack on Mr McConnell whom he described as "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack".

The schism in the party has remained since, with those who have broken rank against him notably absent from the CPAC stage. 

The conference, which began in 1974, is seen as the most influential gathering of US conservatives and a barometer of the Republican party's political direction.

Subscribe to



World

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Mr. Kennafela. What prompted you to be a politician?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort ankara escort etimesgut escort çankaya escort altındağ escort mamak escort keçiören escort