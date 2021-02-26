 
A peep into the Land Ministry’s innards

STAFF WRITER Friday, February 26, 2021
Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Mr Kefentse Mzwinila
In this interview, the Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services (MLMWSS) responds to questions about works project tenders that were financed by the  ministry during the 2020/2021 financial year

Mmegi: How many works project tenders were approved and funded by the Land Ministry during this financial year? And what is the total sum of all these approved tenders?

MLMWSS: From the Ministry’s 2020/21 budget,  there  were  42  approved works.  These included tendering  for Master  Planning,  Design  Review and Construction. It is important to note that most of these projects spill over from one financial year to the other. Out of  these  42  projects, 13  tenders  were  awarded  during  the  financial year 2020/21for a total amount of P6, 524, 028, 707.  The sum of all the 42 tenders came to P12, 103, 347, 081. 2.

Mmegi: Where are these works project tenders situated?

MLMWSS: The projects cut across the country (as they cover land servicing, water and sanitation) as listed below. Project areas:

Sowa, Metsimotlhabe, Kasane, Moshupa, Lesoma, Francistown, Kalamare, Mabutsane, Gaborone, Gantsi, Kasane, Kazungula, Selebi-Phikwe, Palapye, Seuwane, Mmopane, Mochudi, Ramotswa, Tumasera/Seleka, Lentsweletau, Bobirwa, Lobatse, Lerwana, Mogojogojo, Letsibogo, Moralale, Mahalapye, Mmamashia, Mahalapye to Tswapong South Villages (Taupye , Shakwe , Moshopha, Ramokgonami, Tumasera/ Seleka, Maape 1 & 2, Pilikwe , Mhalapitsa, Sefhare, Matlhako, Letoreng, Machaneng, Borotsi,Chadibe, Mokobeng  and Ngwapa), Oodi, Hukuntsi, Lokgwabe, Lehututu, Tshane, Kule, Ncojane, Metsimantle, Metsimantsho, Ranyane, Ncaang, Monong, Make, Ukwi, Ngwatle, Zutshwa and Hunhukwe, Masama, Seronga, Gunotsoga, Beetsha, Gudigwa, Mokgacha, Shakawe, Maun, Nxaraga, Shashe, Kanye, Serule, Mmadinare, Damochojeena, Gojwane, Moreomabele and Topisi.

Mmegi: Of all these projects, how many were halted for allegations of corruption by Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) or Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS)?

MLMWSS: One.

Mmegi: Which of the tenders are still under investigation and when are they expected to commence?

MLMWSS: There is  only  one  land  servicing  project  implemented  by SPEDU, which is being investigated at the moment and timelines are yet to be  known,  otherwise  all  other  Ministry  projects  at  procurement  phase  are progressing well.

Mmegi: How many of the tenders which are funded by your ministry are before Courts of law?

MLMWSS: All Ministry projects which  were  affected  by  litigation  have been resolved. They were dealt with at the High Court or at PPADB. These were the land servicing  projects  (at  Nnyungwe,  Palapye,  Sowa,  and  Kgatleng)  and

Banners
Water  Projects  (at  Maun  and  Ncojane).  Otherwise  all  other ministry projects at procurement phase are progressing well.

Mmegi: The Chief Justice recently unhappily observed that cases relating to public tenders take inordinately long to be resolved. What is the ministry doing to avoid costs overruns and associated hardships as a result of these cases?

MLMWSS: Recently  the  Chief  Justice observed  that  cases  relating  to public tenders take inordinately long to be resolved culminating in delays in project implementation and infrastructure development, cost overruns and associated  hardships  such  as  inability  to  timeously  provide  much  needed development   and   services   to   the   prejudice   and   detriment   of   the communities intended to benefit.

In order to address this issue, the Chief Justice has determined that cases relating to public tenders are of exceptional public importance and must be treated  as  urgent  applications,  be given  expedited  management,  set downs,  disposal  and  be  prioritised  and  removed  from  the  normal  track  of other cases.  The Ministry is very much in support of this decision as it will help to speed up  projects  whenever  they  go  to  court,  which  the ministry  is  trying  to minimise by continuously improving project management skills.

Once there is  a  tender  case  before  the  Courts  of Law,  the  ministry  has  to  wait  until judgement has been made, sometimes interventions can be sought from the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security to speed up the turn-around time. In  some  cases,  the  Ministry  is  able  to  reduce  associated  hardships,  for example  in  the  case  of  water  delivery  projects,  bowsing  is  provided  to ensure  availability  of  water  to  affected  communities  whilst  the  case  is before court.

Mmegi:What are the cost implications of the suspension of the projects and who shoulders these cost implications?

MLMWSS: The suspension  of  project  implementation  often  leads to implementation  of  projects  at  higher  rates  compared  to  the  time  when projects  were  conceived  mainly  due  to the rise in  the  cost  of  living.

Construction  items  tend  to  increase  in  cost  over a  period  of  time, so  the quicker issues are resolved the better for procuring entities. The tax payer or government often shoulders the cost arising from such delays.

News

