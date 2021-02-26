 
Latest News

  Mmegi
  News
  High land applicants worry Molepolole council

High land applicants worry Molepolole council

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, February 26, 2021
Molepolole Village PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Shelter is considered a basic need, but it takes aeons for an ordinary Motswana who cannot afford a house to buy or  own one.

Due to the state of affairs, the Molepolole Administration Authority (MAA)/Lentsweletau Sub District Council is concerned about high number of people still on waiting list to be allocated land.

“The current cumulative waiting list for the three Sub Land Boards for residential and arable fields stands at 155, 008 applicants with majority of them being  in Lentsweletau with 70, 775 for residential, 4, 467 arable fields followed by Molepolole village with 67, 357 residential, 8, 294 arable fields and  Lephepe with 3, 457 residential and 658 arable fields.

The waiting lists are updated monthly and registers are kept in the respective Sub-Land Boards’ reception areas for public viewing,” council chairperson, Allen Jacob said this week in a full council meeting. 

The chairperson said what is even worrying most is that some people are growing old while still waiting to be allocated plots.  In addition, the council chairperson said family squabbles are increasing due to overcrowding of families as the young adults have nowhere to go.

“The COVID- 19 and other diseases are also likely to become uncontrollable due to the fact that some families are crowded in one place as most do not have places they can call their own. Food production is also compromised as without land there can be no production. So the need for land allocation cannot be over emphasised,” said the council chair.

“Molepolole and Lephepe land boards in its last sitting allocated 67 plots for various uses (residential, arable fields) in the entire Sub District. Allocation was as follows;

Lephepe 24 arable fields, Molepolole 43 ploughing fields, and Lentsweletau there were no allocations. Ladies and gentlemen, I am reliably informed that there is no readily available layout for allocations hence the low number of plots allocated in the sub district”.

However the chairperson said he is disappointment that total of 364 plots of various land uses have been transferred in the entire sub district as follows; Molepolole 99 and Lentsweletau 265.  He encouraged members of the community to develop their plots as failure to do so results in double allocation and unnecessary encroachments and also requested them to desist transferring their plots.

In order to address water challenges in the area, the chairperson. said Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) through Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services is implementing three main projects  being, Gamononyane-Molepolole Thebephatshwa which is long-term intervention aimed at improving water supply to Molepolole, Gamodubu, Mmanoko, Kopong, Lentsweletau, Medie Kweneng and Dikgatlhong.

The project is expected to commence beginning of April 2021.

Another project  is Molepolole Water and Sanitation, which is aimed at upgrading and rehabilitation network including increasing storage capacities.

According to council, the project scope also includes construction sewage network to cover the whole of Molepolole and construction of new sewage ponds as the existing ones have passed the design life.

He said Malwelwe Phase 2 Project is a medium to long term project which is part of World Bank funded project which consist of connection of six additional boreholes at Malwelwe Botlhapatlou well field and associated works.

News

