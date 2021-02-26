Public servants PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

While Finance and Economic Development Minister, Dr Thapelo Matsheka argues that downsizing the public service is one of government’s envisaged cost cutting measures, the Finance and Estimates Committee of Parliament has disagreed him saying the pronouncement appears premature.

Led by Kanye North legislator Thapelo Letsholo, the Committee argued that the pronouncement on right-sizing the public service in the absence of data relating to public service efficiency and structure across government sectors are major challenges to the realisation of the plan.

In its recent comment to Parliament on the 2021-22 budget, the Committee observed that such an exercise, under the current conditions will compound the job losses and unemployment woes faced by the country.

Government is seeking to abolish some of the vacant positions to scale down the wage bill, but Letsholo’s committee says should such an exercise come to pass, it should then not be used to manage expenditure but to improve services and service delivery.

The budget proposed abolishment of 50% of vacant positions, as of April 1, 2021.

“The Committee is concerned with the focus on solely reducing numbers at the expense of quality in the delivery of public services. Such blanket reduction can compromise service delivery in key social sectors such as health and education, which ideally must not be affected,” read the committee’s report.

However, the committee recommended a scientific process wherein redundant and non-critical posts are abolished gradually. It also argued that the progressive downsizing of government employees should be justified in terms of the size of the economy as well as the relatively low population size.

“The precedent set in Kazakhstan should be pursued, which in 1997 reduced the number of ministries from 21 to 14 and the number of government bodies

from 47 to 24 after a presidential decree”, said the Committee.

On other issues, the Committee further recommended that the performance of the Botswana National Productivity Centre (BNPC) needs to be strengthened and realigned if it is to achieve its mandate of measurement in the Civil Service and economy-widely, and in assisting with scientific ways of raising the productivity levels of the current labour force in order to drive and sustain economic growth.

The Committee also indicated that it is concerned with the unsustainable level of personal emoluments such as wages, salaries and pension contributions - which currently stand at 15% of GDP, above the sustainable level, estimated at less than 10% of GDP.

However, the Committee said it welcomed the increase in income tax threshold from P36, 000 to P48, 000, as it will help cushion low-income earners.

Still in the report, the Committee complained of significant interest rate and inadequate clarity of understanding with respect to the P12 billion drawn down from the Government Investment Account (GIA) as per the budget speech.

Although Dr Matsheka has explained that the P12 billion was used to finance the budget deficit, the Committee was of the view that, his explanation was not enough and, as a result unconvincing.

The Committee, therefore recommended that the finance ministry provide Parliament and the nation with a comprehensive and detailed information relating to the drawing down over the last 12 months including the areas of expenditure and compliance to established drawing down guidelines.