  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Increasing levies, taxes have Finance Committee worried

Increasing levies, taxes have Finance Committee worried

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, February 26, 2021
National assembly PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
The Finance and Estimates Committee of Parliament has raised concerned about the overall taxes and levies increases announced by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Dr Thapelo Matsheka during the Budget Speech a fortnight ago.

Many Batswana were left in shock by Dr Matsheka’s announcement in the Budget Speech that a decision had been made to increase Value Added Tax (VAT), Withholding Tax, introduce sugar tax, as well as the fuel levy effective April 1, 2021. According to Dr Matsheka, the new hikes were the necessary culmination of long delayed interventions required to stabilise the country’s financial position. 

However, the Finance and Estimates Committee, a committee of Parliament mandated to examine whether the funds are well allocated within the limits of the policy implied in the estimates has condemned the decision to increase taxes and levies, which it said will hit hard on the general population that is already troubled by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Committee, chaired by Member of Parliament Kanye North Thapelo Letsholo disparaged the move as ill-advised in view of constrained economic activity brought about by the pandemic.

According to the Committee’s report, if anything, there should be consideration to reduce taxes in order to relieve Batswana hard hit by the effects of COVID-19 imposed

economic downturn.

“While household incomes have plummeted owing to job losses, the proposed introduction of taxes and levies has the potential to further worsen the already dire situation,” read the Committee’s report in part.

The Committee further raised concern that the Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) and the finance ministry were clueless about the total value of taxes due to BURS on an annual basis. The committee said was informed that an appropriate study is yet to be undertaken on the matter.

Dr Matsheka had said in presenting the budget to Parliament that the new interventions were critical to restoring fiscal stability, given the record P21 billion deficit due in the 2020-2021 financial year and the forecast P6 billion shortfall for the upcoming 2021-2022 financial year.

He also announced that government’s reserves in the Government Investment Account are running dry at P5.6 billion and forecast revenues for 2021-2022 are highly precarious, being dependent largely on a recovery in diamond mining.

Meanwhile the decision to increase and introduce new taxes has also been condemned by opposition politicians.

News

