Kalafi medical centre PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Kalafhi Medical Center is set to have begin their accelerated expansion before end of this month.

After a sluggish year due to coronavirus (COVID-19), Kalafhi Medical Centre aims to establish a chain of pharmacies, beginning with their new pharmacy in Main Mall, which will be launched tomorrow.

“Bigger and better, we will be opening three pharmacies in the next six weeks in Gaborone, Our new medicinal dispensary service and health store that aims to cater to your every need,” said the excited Kalafhi Medical Center, Managing Director Dr Matlhogonolo Mongwa.

She said the event will be held at their new clinic by Main Mall opposite the National Blood Transfusion Centre.

“You will be doing yourself a big favour to experience our new service of dispensing a

vast array of medicines and health products to aid your indispositions.

Let distance not be a barrier as we are a phone call or text away, so should you not be able to physically come to our premise, we will ensure through our fleet of delivery vehicles that your products will be delivered right to your front doorstep.”

As if that is not enough, why not browse through our extensive range of premium products online for baby products, cosmetics, health supplements, toiletries, perfumes, colognes and so much more!

We open from 9am to Midnight just for you, so be sure to call 3164269 for any more information.