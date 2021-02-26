 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Residents of Tshesebe, Mosojane and Masunga villages are rustrated as ...
The Director General of Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS)...
When his party broke away from the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BM...
Shelter is considered a basic need, but it takes aeons for an ordinary...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Kalafhi to open pharmacy chain

Kalafhi to open pharmacy chain

STAFF WRITER Friday, February 26, 2021
Kalafi medical centre PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Kalafhi Medical Center is set to have begin their accelerated expansion before end of this month.

After a sluggish year due to coronavirus (COVID-19), Kalafhi Medical Centre aims to establish a chain of pharmacies, beginning with their new pharmacy in Main Mall, which will be launched tomorrow. 

“Bigger and better, we will be opening three pharmacies in the next six weeks in Gaborone, Our new medicinal dispensary service and health store that aims to cater to your every need,” said the excited Kalafhi Medical Center, Managing Director Dr Matlhogonolo Mongwa.

She said the event will be held at their new clinic by Main Mall opposite the National Blood Transfusion Centre.

“You will be doing yourself a big favour to experience our new service of dispensing a

Banners
vast array of medicines and health products to aid your indispositions.

Let distance not be a barrier as we are a phone call or text away, so should you not be able to physically come to our premise, we will ensure through our fleet of delivery vehicles that your products will be delivered right to your front doorstep.”

As if that is not enough, why not browse through our extensive range of premium products online for baby products, cosmetics, health supplements, toiletries, perfumes, colognes and so much more! 

We open from 9am to Midnight just for you, so be sure to call 3164269 for any more information.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Covid-19 contact tracing

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort