As part of Wilderness Safaris’ commitment to safeguarding Africa’s precious ecosystems, a unique conservation-focused safari at its brand new DumaTau Camp will offer guests a life-changing experience in support of collaring elephants in Botswana’s private Linyanti Wildlife Reserve.
In partnership with Eco-Exist, Wilderness Safaris will collar 10 elephants in 2021, in an effort to learn more about elephant movement patterns, and thus identify potential elephant corridors between rural communities to limit human-wildlife conflict. Once established, it is hoped that collaborative management of the corridors would enable ongoing free movement of elephant between Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Angola. The six-night, conservation-driven safari will combine three nights at Vumbura Plains, a premier camp in the heart of the Okavango Delta, with a three night stay at Wilderness Safaris’ newest offering, DumaTau, another premier camp set to open later this year. Guests will be able to spend time with an elephant researcher at DumaTau, as well as take a helicopter ride to visit the Eco-Exist research base, learn more about human-wildlife conflict and the work being done to address it, meet the local Kgosi