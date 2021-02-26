P10 also known as Tiger, since 1976

‘Tiger’, as the P10 banknote is popularly known in the streets transactions, has a new face.

Almost three years after ascending to the highest office in the land, President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s portrait was on Monday finally featured on the new P10 note.

Masisi becomes the eighth Motswana to appear on the Botswana banknotes since the Pula Day, August 23, 1976 when the country finally introduced its own currency. Other figures that have graced the Pula banknotes include all the former presidents namely: Sir Seretse Khama, who used to appear on all the notes until 1998, but currently features only on the P50 note, President Sir Ketumile Masire, President Festus Mogae and President Ian Khama. Other figures featured on the banknotes are the composer of the national anthem, Kgalemang Tumediso Motsete whose portrait appears on the P20 note and the three dikgosi,, Kgosi Bathoen I, Kgosi Sebele and Kgosi Khama III, all on the P100 note.

When launching Masisi’s new P10 note, Governor of the Bank of Botswana Moses Pelaelo revealed that the Central Bank ordered the new notes in November 2019 just after Masisi won the presidency after the 2019 general elections.

“Reorder was initiated in November 2019, with planned delivery and issuance on August 2020, on Pula Day. The production and delivery logistics were significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank only took delivery of the notes early February 2021,” said Pelaelo in a televised virtual launch on Monday.

Pelaelo further said the new banknote features some innovative designs and material that will secure the note and prolong its lifespan. The governor said Masisi’s Tiger was made from a polymer material and has ultra-post print varnish, which provides protection against dust and liquid. The note also features a new bio-guard substance against bacteria and virus propagation.

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr Thapelo Matsheka becomes the seventh minister to have his signature on the pula in the history of the currency. Six out of his eight predecessors had that privilege. It was Masire who served between 1971 and 1980, Peter Mmusi 1980 – 1989, Festus Mogae 1989 – 1998, Ponatshego Kedikilwe 1998 – 1999, Baledzi Gaolathe 1999 – 2009 and Kenneth Matambo 2009 – 2019.

Another signature is by Pelaelo who is the sixth governor to have a signature in the Pula. Previous governors that had their signature on the banknotes were the founding governor Quill Hermans who served from 1975 and 1978 and later between 1987 – 1997, Festus Mogae 1980 – 1982, Charles Kikonyogo 1982 – 1987, Baledzi Gaolathe 1997 – 1999, and Linah Mohohlo 1999 – 2016.

Former President Mogae is the only person who has featured on the 10 Pula

Banners

banknotes as Governor between 1980 and 1982, finance minister 1989 to 1998 and later with two different portraits when he became president after 1998.

There are now three different P10 notes that are currently in circulation. Apart from Masisi’s new note, there is the cotton version with former president Ian Khama’s portrait and respective signatures of the erstwhile finance minister, Kenneth Matambo and former governor and Lenah Mohohlo.

Then there is the more recent polymer version with Ian Khama’s portrait and signatures of Matambo and incumbent governor, Pelaelo.

Masisi’s picture on the new ‘Tiger’ is his official portrait that was shot by BOPA photographer, Phenyo Moalosi. When the banknote was leaked recently before this week’s launch, social media, as usual, went abuzz with comments and memes. Some users described the President’s image as cool while others disagreed. “Ga go TenPulege”, they commented in colloquial vernacular . Some scrutinised the finer details saying the designers gave the President a more pronounced hairline that is missing on Moalosi’s actual image. Some poked fun on the Masisi-Khama rift jokingly claiming the duo were afraid to put the new note with the old Khama P10 together inside their wallet because a war could erupt in there.

Nonetheless, Masisi’s P10 note comes at a time when the ‘Tiger’ is just a lightweight in the Pula power. Gone are the days when the Tiger was lots of money (especially when even 20 was the top note), that could get one two drinks and even some coins as change. Those in the know say that there were glorious days when a Tiger was enough to get one a ‘short-night’ in G-West. A ‘Small Plate’ in the Main Mall used to be P10, but these days it is just three fat-cakes or mapakiwa, not enough for a full street breakfast. Today, one would be lucky to find a small Coke for P10. These days, P10 is just one round-trip by a combi from Tlokweng to Gaborone Station.

The Tiger has become a loose change that is used to tip petrol attendants for wiping the windscreen. It is now a tip for car-park assistants for confirming that indeed the free space that you are about to park in is free and for putting a small manila paper on your screen as protection. That is probably why Pelaelo had to make sure that the new P10 is made durable because it is just a loose change that exchanges hands more often, and can become so worn it ultimately looks like a dried skin of a dead rodent.