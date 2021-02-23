Teachers score victory, to be provided with masks

Bosetu President Winston Radikolo has welcomed the ministry of education’ s decision to recognize teachers as frontline workers in the fight against covid19.

Bosetu had been advocating for this position since covid19 pandemic paralysed the country last year, but when they upped the ante at a consultative meeting with the Ministry and Covid19 task team last week, the teacher trade unions were granted their wish. Following last week’s talks teachers will now be provided with the three layer disposable masks also known as surgical masks, with immediate effect.

Bosetu president also welcomed the ministry stance that indeed it would be against the preventative procedures and protocols to require people who have been declared close contact and are awaiting results to

come into schools environment as they should quarantine. Teachers waiting for their Covid-19 test results and are close contacts will now remain home until results are released.

Radikolo further said the ministry recognizes that it would not be in order to require people enter areas where positive cases have been found while those areas have not been fumigated.

“They also agreed that in cases where a school or part of the school is turned into quarantine / isolation centre , teachers would not be used to take care of the quarantined / isolated students”, Radikolo added.