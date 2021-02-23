 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Tiger Woods is in surgery after suffering "multiple leg injuries" in a...
A Hutu rebel group, known as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation ...
Statement by the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics Defence and...
Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, according...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sponsored
  3. Teachers score victory, to be provided with masks

Teachers score victory, to be provided with masks

CORRESPONDENT Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Teachers score victory, to be provided with masks
Bosetu President Winston Radikolo has welcomed the ministry of education’ s decision to recognize teachers as frontline workers in the fight against covid19.

Bosetu had been advocating for this position since covid19 pandemic paralysed the country last year, but when they upped the ante at a consultative meeting with the Ministry and Covid19 task team last week, the teacher trade unions were granted their wish. Following last week’s talks teachers will now be provided with the three layer disposable masks  also known as surgical masks, with immediate effect.

 Bosetu president also welcomed the ministry stance that  indeed it would be against the preventative procedures and protocols to require people who have been declared close contact and are awaiting results to

Banners
come into schools environment as they should quarantine. Teachers waiting for their Covid-19 test results and are close contacts will now  remain home until results are released.

Radikolo further said the ministry recognizes that it would not be in order to require people enter areas where positive cases have been found while those areas have not been fumigated.

“They also agreed that in cases where a school or part of the school is turned into quarantine / isolation centre , teachers would not be used to take care of the quarantined / isolated students”, Radikolo added.

Subscribe to



Sponsored

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Believe you me, this is very good for you

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
iskenderun escort malatya escort malatya escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort ankara escort