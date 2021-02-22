Serowe Administrative Authority conducting COVID-19 test PIC: SEROWE ADMIN AUTHORITY

The Serowe Administrative Authority (SAA) is struggling to contain the rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases amid a shortage of resources.

As of Valentine’s Day, Serowe had recorded 21 deaths out of the registered 1,138 COVID-19 cases, a report leaked to The Monitor has revealed.

The report stated that SAA had 347 home quarantine cases and 729 recoveries.

“Serowe village recorded 1,101 positive cases and 20 deaths; Paje village, 12 positive cases; Thabala village, four positive cases and one death; Malatswai, one positive case; Mmashoro, two positive cases; Moiyabana, nine positives; Mabeleapodi, six positives; Mogorosi, one positive and Sehunou, one positive case,” the report stated.

“Out of the 48 schools in SAA, 35 are affected by COVID cases, nine of the 11 junior secondary schools have been affected, all three tertiary schools are affected as well as the senior school.

Only 13 schools have not registered any case.”

The report showed that SAA is understaffed with one medical doctor, nine nurses, two drivers, eight cleaners and eight health care assistants.

According to the report, places with the highest number of cases include the prison, which has recorded 134 out of 276 cases followed by Mannathoko Junior Secondary School with 19

students who tested positive.

“Schools which have reported zero cases include Moiyabana primary, Mabuo primary, Motshegaletau primary, Mogorosi primary, Majwanaadipitse primary, Tshimoyapula primary, Mabeleapodi primary, Paje primary, Mmashoro primary, Riverside, St Augustine primary, Grace Kgari primary, Patikwane junior secondary school and Mogorosi junior secondary school,” the report added.

However, as a way forward SAA teams consisting of a testing officer, a technical officer and a volunteer, currently covering the whole district, are testing around 100 people on average, daily.

Meanwhile, the Central District Council chairperson, Ketshwereng Galeragwe said Serowe District Health Management Team is to brief him today on what is really happening in Serowe and surrounding areas.

“We still have some people who believe that COVID does not exist while numbers at the funerals are difficult to control,” Galeragwe said on Friday.

“The problem in our villages is that some people believe that if one does not attend someone’s funeral then other people will revenge if he/she has a similar problem.”

Galeragwe added he could not comment on the report, but has heard of its existence.