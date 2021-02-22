Police Engage Social Workers For Held Man

After holding a mentally challenged and speech-impaired man in custody for more than a month, Pitsane Molopo Police Station has finally engaged social workers to intervene in the matter.

Pitsane Molopo Police station commander, superintendent Thusego Kenyafetse told The Monitor they had received a report from members of the community that a man with mental and speech challenges was wandering between Sekhutlane and Metlobo villages on January 11, 2021.

Kenyafetse said after trying to locate the man’s family members to no avail they decided to write a letter to social workers to intervene because the man has had a prolonged stay in their custody.

“He was taken into custody then and

until today we have been trying to locate his family to no avail. The dreadlocked man is about 1.6 metres tall, medium-sized body, dark in complexion and was wearing a blue two-piece reflective overall and white gumboots. When we try to talk to him, it is either he laughs or just keeps quiet. We are pleading with members of the public to help with any information that could help with the identification of his family,” Kenyafetse said.