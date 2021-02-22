John Caroll representative Baone Ramaselesele (green t/shirt) and Nonofo Ndwapi (grey t/shirt, front row) donating food hampers to needy people of Kumakwane village PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The John Caroll Foundation on Friday donated food hampers to 20 unemployed women in Kumakwane in response to family starvation amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

When handing over the donations, Nonofo Ndwapi of the Caroll Foundation said the organisation will continue donating food hampers over a period of three months to 20 different families. The families also received sanitisers and facemasks to assist with the COVID-19 protocol adherence.

Ndwapi revealed that a majority of people lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. This came after some employers closed shop due to COVID-19, with the foundation heeding the Presidential call to support and assist the government in the fight against the pandemic that left devastating effects on the labour sector.

She stated that the foundation would spend money amounting to P4,000 on food hampers that will be given to the unemployed women of Kumakwane for the next three months.

She stated that the foundation has decided to buffer this segment of the community from the effects of COVID-19. Ndwapi said a majority of the women head families as single parents, a difficult situation that has been worsened by the effects of the pandemic.

“The money is not enough because we have all

been affected by COVID-19, but this is the little we intend to do in helping unemployed women. After three months, the foundation is planning to extend the gesture to Mogoditshane and Old Naledi communities respectively,” Ndwapi said.

“Our budget of P4,000 monthly is not enough hence [we are] pleading with any Good Samaritan, either individuals or companies to help with donations of food baskets to supplement our current budget.”

Kumakwane village chief, Chomie Seboni commended John Caroll Foundation for the noble gesture made possible through the assistance of resident Baone Ramaselesele, for playing a part in social responsibility and augmenting the government’s resources in fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Seboni said the donation came at the right time when families are struggling to make ends meet. Seboni applauded Ramaselesele for his good gesture as the son of the soil to have identified and assisted his village community.

He stated that in the past, Ramaselesele donated school shoes to pupils at Kumakwane Primary School, something that makes him benevolent and exemplary.