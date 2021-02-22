Sunflower Desserts Changing Botswana Bakery Landscape

We all love going into a bakery for fresh produce and irresistible aroma of newly baked products.

This is the same aroma that lured BusinessMonitor to the Sunflower Desserts bakery this week.

The sweet haven offers customised cakes, cupcakes and cakesciles, cake pops macrons amongst some the products on display. Apart from offering flour-based goodies, Sunflower Desserts also offer master classes on baking too. They teach individuals how to bake or someone who actually want to start a confectionary business.

Nametso Senwelo, owner of Sunflower Dessert, which was incepted in 2018, said it all started as a passion. “I have always been passionate about baking and even went to hotel school, but ended up in the pharmaceutical industry where I worked for eight years before shifting back to baking. By then I was also baking part time,” she said of the business roots. As the demand for her products increased, she decided to focus on her dream of baking. She started with personalised wedding cakes, birthday cakes which were her gold. “We started with private clients but

Banners

now have corporates onboard which forced us to increase production to meet the demand which is large,” she added.

Senwelo said her business was blooming before the outbreak of COVID-19 which curtailed many businesses and events. However, she said the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise as they managed to get out of their comfort zone and unearthed other products that have been selling. She said this forced her to revamp her strategy and have also been giving corporates proposals of partnerships. “We are unique from our competitors because we are very creative and innovative , we are always coming up with the latest designs and do not repeat our offerings,” she said. Local Enterprise Authority has also been instrumental in the success of Sunflower Desserts as they offered the company training in marketing and records management.

In addition, they are also assisting them with the accreditation process of their courses. Currently the company employs four people.