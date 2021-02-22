Kwaito Mental

In order to spread the message to stop Gender Based Violence (GBV) in society, local artist, Kwaito Mental has released a new single titled ‘It’s Enough’ featuring OatsDona and Thunder.

Dubblin from DNX Records produced the song. It’s Enough is the third single from Kwaito Mental’s upcoming album. The artist told Showtime in an interview that people around him in the society, nation and the whole world inspired the song.

He said GBV is now a disease, which they all ought to stand up against and end. “As a concerned artist who lives with people in the society, I found it fit and relevant to write a song which will spread the message, teach people the importance ending of GBV hence the song it’s enough. This track is based on a true-life story.

I am convinced it will reach out to broken souls and other people out there who feel the need to abuse others,” he revealed.

Kwaito Mental also said listening to the song will change the way one thinks about the social ill called GBV.

He also pointed out that the song has what it takes to help Victims of GBV to stand up for their rights as human beings and act accordingly to deal with the problem. He started his music career in 2005 as songwriter. In 2010 he released his first song titled ‘Its’ music forever’ which was recorded by Dubbling at DNX records.