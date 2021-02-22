BFA CEO Hunt Down To Five

The Botswana Football Association (BFA)’s hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is approaching the last lap with five candidates out of an initial 23 remaining in the race.

The position fell vacant following the departure of Mfolo Mfolo in December. The BFA handed over the search to a recruitment agency, and soon the race will be down to the final two before a final decision is taken.

“There were 23 applicants. Then they were vetted to 16. We are now down to five, which will soon reduce to two before we pick our person,” BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said.Letshwiti said the BFA is keen on a strategist.

“We are looking for a strategist, someone who is credible in the market place and has the ability to drive organisational goals. The person should be strong in managing people. Of course it is difficult to choose the right person for this very difficult job, as he

becomes the employee for the whole nation. But we will try to get the best fit for the job,” said Letshwiti

All applicants are locals with no interest from abroad.

“There were no people from abroad and given the quality of the applications that we got, it will definitely be a local.”

Amongst the names linked with the high stakes job include Raymond Gilika, former Multichoice general manager, Billy Sekgororoane, former Member of Parliament and assistant cabinet minister, Philip Makgalemele and former BNSC chairperson, Solly Reikeletseng.

The BFA CEO’s post has traditionally been a poisoned chalice with a high turnover. Mfolo had managed to cling on in an unforgiving environment, where politics, rather than the calibre of the candidate, usually take the centre the stage.