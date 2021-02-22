Elias Chinyemba is set to meet Chief's management to discuss settlement of his outstanding payments PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach, Elias Chinyemba says he did not see his departure from the club coming.

Chinyemba was shown the door by the First Division South side on Tuesday, just two days after the transfer window closed. Zambian mentor, Mike Sithole is in line to replace him.

“I spent the whole of Friday finalising the signing of players that I had recommended to the club for the new season. I never saw my departure coming. I am very hurt by the manner in which I was released by the club. It is the nature of football. Some things can happen unexpectedly,” Chinyemba said, consoling yesterday.

Chinyemba said that he was very optimistic that the players he signed will help the club win promotion to the elite league. “What hurt me the most is that since the new committee came on board, there has never been any indication that there is something that I am not doing right. It really came as a shock to me when I was told that my services are no longer needed,” he said.

Chinyemba also said he would meet the Centre Chiefs management to discuss settlement of his outstanding payments. “We were supposed to meet on Thursday but the meeting was later postponed.

I am still waiting for their call. I can’t divulge how much I am owed by the club for now.”

Chinyemba joined Chiefs in 2019. He was seconded to the club by TAFIC. Chiefs have been battling to bounce back to the Premier League for the last three years.

The former TAFIC coach said that he would return to Francistown where his wife is based while still waiting for offers. Chinyemba has already been linked with a move to recently promoted First Division North side Chadibe FC. However, it remains to be seen if the move will materialise because Chadibe recently unveiled former TAFIC gaffer, Shine Maleke as their head coach.

Since coming to the Botswana some years ago, the Zimbabwean coach has enjoyed much success in the country’s lower divisions. He helped Sua Flamingoes win promotion to the First Division North (FDN) in his maiden-coaching spell in the country.

He also twice helped TAFIC earn promotion to the elite league. He however missed out on an opportunity to coach TAFIC in the Premier League in 2019 because he did not have the necessary qualifications to coach the elite league.