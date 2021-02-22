Maclean Letshwiti PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti yesterday attended the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) meeting where the regional heads were to come up with a strategy of getting Patrice Motsepe to the CAF presidency.

Motsepe is the preferred candidate for the COSAFA region for the continental post ahead of next month’s elections but faces competition from other candidates, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast‚ Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya.

According to a statement from the BFA, Letshwiti left on Thursday for Johannesburg, South Africa for the meeting where FIFA president, Gianni Infantino was also expected to attend. “We will be presenting an updated constitution for COSAFA. The other one is that COSAFA has come up with a presidential candidate for CAF, so we are going to work out a strategy on how we as an English-speaking bloc can cooperate so that we give priority to Dr Patrice Motsepe with his impeccable acumen and record. We have already officially endorsed him, so right now it is just to work on strategy of getting him through to the CAF

presidency,” Letshwiti said in a press statement. Letshwiti is also the COSAFA chairperson of the Legal and Statutes.

Meanwhile, the judicial bodies of the BFA are ready to begin their mandates following an induction workshop held on Saturday. The bodies were appointed by the general assembly in October last year, which also saw president, Letshwiti retain his seat. According to the BFA website, prominent attorney, Tshiamo Rantao led the proceedings of the day and deliberated on several key judicial matters within the BFA constitution for familiarisation. These included the FIFA, CAF and COSAFA statutes, which Rantao noted would come in handy and be critical to the committee members to carry out their duties. He reportedly encouraged all the different committees to resolve football matters in the shortest period of time. Rantao is the current chairperson of Arbitration and Tribunal at the association.